South Charleston Woman Convicted of Trafficking Pure Methamphetamine
Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the Nitro Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and the South Charleston Police Department.
“Powerful, powerful meth. So many young lives are being ruined by involvement in the drug trade,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office and our law enforcement partners are relentless in our work to protect West Virginia families by removing any and all drug dealers from our streets.”
On April 4, 2017, police investigators used a confidential informant to make a video-recorded purchase of a quarter ounce of pure methamphetamine from Haynes in South Charleston. Haddox supplied Haynes with the methamphetamine. On April 7, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant on the house Haynes and Haddox shared in South Charleston. The investigators found around two ounces of pure methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and thousands of dollars of drug trafficking proceeds throughout the house.
Haynes will be sentenced on August 14, 2019. She faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and up to life imprisonment. Haddox was previously sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for his involvement. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman is handling the prosecution.