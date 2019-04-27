Marshall Student Reports Sexual Assault

A student has reported to the Marshall University Office of Public Safety that she was sexually assaulted earlier today in a room at an on-campus residence hall. The accused was known to the student who reported the assault. An investigation is ongoing.

It is estimated that nationwide 20 percent of women and six percent of men experience sexual assault or attempted sexual assault during their college years. Data reveal nearly 50 percent of transgender people experience sexual violence. No matter the demographic, the most common type of sexual assault is not committed by a stranger but by someone known to the victim, typically a date or other acquaintance.

The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from your partner. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity. This is reflected in the university’s Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Harassment, Sexual & Domestic Misconduct, Stalking, and Retaliation Policy. A student in violation of university policies faces sanctions up to and including expulsion.

The Marshall University Office of Public Safety urges anyone who believes they have been a victim of a sexual offense to immediately contact the police. Campus police can be contacted at (304) 696-4357. Huntington police can be contacted at 911 or directly at (304) 696-4470.

Victims of any form of sexual assault are encouraged to seek support and can obtain information from the Women's Center at (304) 696-3338 or through CONTACT Rape Crisis Center at (304) 399-1111. For information about sexual assault, tips for what to do if you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, and other resources, visit www.marshall.edu/wcenter.

We strongly encourage victims to seek medical attention immediately, even if there are no obvious physical injuries. Receiving a sexual assault examination is free and conducted by a specially trained nurse. An examination does not obligate someone to any kind of investigation; however, it allows evidence to be collected and preserved in the event you choose to authorize a criminal investigation at a later time.

If you feel uneasy about a situation, trust your instincts and attempt to interrupt the chain of events. Create a distraction and involve others. Make a commitment to ensure everyone has a safe way home. Being an active bystander doesn't require you to put yourself at risk.