Marshall School of Medicine to dedicate new Student Wellness Center April 29

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will officially open its new Student Wellness Center at 1321 Hal Greer Blvd. Monday, April 29, with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m.

The 4,200-square-foot center, located just across Hal Greer Blvd. from the Marshall University Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, features five study rooms, group meeting space and a large gathering room. The center also houses the school’s student affairs and financial aid offices. The center is designed to provide a safe, convenient relaxation space for medical students when they need to take a break from studying to relax and decompress.

The opening of the new Student Wellness Center is part of many strategic initiatives at the School of Medicine aimed at promoting the mental and physical wellness of its students, including teaching students healthy ways to manage stress and resiliency. In recent years, well-being in academic medicine has become a priority for national organizations like the Association of American Medical Colleges, Liaison Committee for Medical Education and medical schools across the county.

The renovation of this new facility was made possible through a generous gift from R. Mark Hatfield, M.D., O.D., a Marshall School of Medicine graduate from the class of 1983, and his wife, Monica J.W. Hatfield.