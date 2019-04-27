Weekly Opioids Roundup President Trump on Fighting Opioid Epidemic: “We will never stop until our job is done.”

Wednesday afternoon, President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and ONDCP Director Jim Carroll addressed the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual event brings together practitioners and stakeholders from the front lines of the war on drug abuse.

"Everyone here today is united by the same vital goal: to liberate our fellow Americans from the grip of drug addiction and to end the opioid crisis once and for all." – President Donald J. Trump

ast Presidents have attended the summit, but President Trump was able to share evidence of real progress from his Administration’s fight to end the opioid epidemic.

ONDCP Director Jim Carroll also addressed those attending the Rx Summit, and shared what ONDCP and the entire federal government are doing to prevent drug abuse, get those struggling with addiction the help they need, and stop the flow of drugs coming into American communities.

“All lives are worth living. Each person who struggles with addiction deserves to see how beautiful a life of recovery can be.” – ONDCP Director Jim Carroll

ONDCP Releases Funding for Its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program at Record Level

During his speech Wednesday, Director Carroll announced ONDCP’s release of the largest-ever annual baseline funding for its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program.

More than $264 million will be disbursed to 29 regional HIDTA Programs in 50 States, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Carroll said HIDTA initiatives, which include several law enforcement task forces across the country, “have proven to be one of the most effective tools we have against those profiting off the drug trade.” Most recently, HIDTA task forces played a key role in a massive opioid prescription bust in the Appalachia region.

DEA and Partners to Hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 27

With robust public participation over the course of 16 prior events, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative continues to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens. In continuation of this effort, DEA and its national, tribal and community partners will hold the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the country on Saturday, April 27. The service is free and anonymous.

Now in its ninth year, DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds (more than 5,400 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. This weekend, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.)

"Addiction causes a tremendous amount of pain and suffering, not just for those addicted to drugs, but also for their families and friends,"said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. "Helping people keep their loved ones safe by disposing of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications is just one of many ways that DEA is working to break the cycle of addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country."

…

“Our efforts to reverse the pattern of addiction in America start with preventing drug misuse before it’s too late. In homes across the country, medicine cabinets are full of leftover prescription drugs that have the potential to take someone’s life. National Take Back Day helps eliminate this threat by presenting an opportunity for Americans to safely dispose of their unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medications.” – ONDCP Director Jim Carroll

Read of the Week

Director Carroll’s Op-Ed in Progressive Farmer promoting National Take Back Day and highlighting the Trump Administration’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis in rural America:

From farm towns in the Heartland to timber communities along the coasts, one of the greatest threats to the future prosperity of our nation is drug addiction. In 2017, more than 70,000 Americans, or nearly 200 people each day, died due to a drug overdose. This is more than the number of Americans who died in the entirety of the Vietnam War. We are in the midst of an unprecedented addiction crisis, one that has impacted every small town and rural community across our country.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 6 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2017. The majority of these drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet. On Saturday, April 27, each of us can take immediate action to protect our family, our friends, and our hometown from the tragic consequences of drug misuse by participating in theNational Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Go to your home medicine cabinet. Identify unused or expired medications. Visit your local pharmacy and drop them off so they do not, tragically, end up in the wrong hands.

The Trump Administration realizes rural America faces unique challenges, such as fewer and less convenient prevention, treatment, and recovery options. That's why we are relentless in our efforts to continually implement new and innovative solutions to meet these needs. In addressing the addiction crisis in the heartland, President Donald J. Trump has put in place a bold, whole-of-government approach that focuses on addressing these critical needs.

…

To build strong and healthy rural places, the Trump Administration will continue its partnership with rural leaders, and I know, together, we will be relentless in these efforts. Addiction is a complex issue and it will take all of us working together to conquer it, particularly in rural communities. Efforts, such as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, can help ensure that rural America is a place with a high quality of life and economic opportunity now and for the next generation.

CBP Officers Intercept $728K in Fentanyl in Seizure at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers maintained strict vigilance and recently seized more than $728,000 in fentanyl in a single enforcement action at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

“Our frontline CBP officers continued to remain vigilant amid heavy Semana Santa traffic and that dedication to the border security mission yielded a significant seizure of fentanyl,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck for a secondary examination. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, CBP officers discovered 10 packages containing a total 26 pounds of alleged fentanyl hidden within the conveyance. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $728,000.