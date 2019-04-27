Huntington mayor to speak at spring fountain ceremony

The memorial fountain on Marshall's campus will be turned on during the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The gathering is different from the annual ceremony held on Nov. 14, the anniversary of the Southern Airways Flight 932 that crashed on that date in 1970. The tragedy killed all 75 people on board, including 37 members of the Thundering Herd football team.

The focus of Saturday morning's message will be on the rebuilding of the program in the wake of the tragedy. Williams was a member of those teams.

"All I am and I ever hope to be is a direct result of being given the chance to play football for the Young Thundering Herd," Williams said. "The spring fountain ceremony honors those who perished on that rainy evening on November 14, 1970. We also honor them by acknowledging that there is a circle of life that teaches us lessons to this day. I'm honored to stand before and with my teammates to remind our city, state, nation and the world that we are what we are today because we learned how to stand strong in the face of adversity."

The Green and White scrimmage will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a Ford Test Drive to raise money for the Huntington Quarterback Club in the West Lot on the east side of 20th Street across from the Marshall Recreation Center. Each Ford test drive will raise $20. Marshall Athletics thanks its friends at Todd Judy Ford for making the event possible.



At 12:30 p.m., the Marshall Athletics Ticket Office will host a Choose-Your-Seat event in the stadium. This will be the first time customers may purchase tickets and choose any open seats. Stadium gates open at this time.



At 1 p.m., Marshall Football's alumni will hold a flag football game in the stadium, prior to the start of the 2 p.m. scrimmage. Honorary captains for the Green and White scrimmage will be current NFL players Neville Hewitt, Darryl Roberts and Albert McClellan. Hewitt and Roberts are teammates with the New York Jets.



Tickets ($5) and West Lot parking ($20) for the Green and White Scrimmage.



The HERDSPYs (Big Green Dinner) will be Friday at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center, with a reception scheduled for 6 p.m. The gala will feature keynote speaker Lee Smith, a distinguished Thundering Herd football alumnus and current member of the NFL's Oakland Raiders.­­