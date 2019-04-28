McCallister Charged with Malicious Wounding

Former city councilman Tom McCallister has been charged with malicious wounding following an incident Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of West Third Street. The victim has been taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital and is in critical condition. First report indicate that the shooting involving McCallister occurred around 4:15 p.m. during an argument.

Huntington Police officers found Ronald McDowell, 38, shot in the neck.

McCallister is the brother of retired Cabell County magistrate, Johnny McCallister.

Tom McCallister, a long time critic of huntington government police, ran against Steve Williams for mayor in 2016. he lost tot Williams and faced court action for disrupting a council meeting and threatening to take a police officer "outside" for a fist fight.

It is unknown whether additional charges will result from the shooting.