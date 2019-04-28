Most read
- South Charleston Woman Convicted of Trafficking Pure Methamphetamine
- MCGILL: Herd football stars will make impact in NFL
- Weekly Opioids Roundup President Trump on Fighting Opioid Epidemic: “We will never stop until our job is done.”
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Jewel City Jam Festival this Weekend on Huntington Riverfront
- Shelly's World Fiction... THE HAPPY STORE - THE TIARA AND THE NATIVITY - PART I
- The New Delta Hotel in the Heart of Downtown Huntington
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
McCallister Charged with Malicious Wounding
Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 07:26 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington Police officers found Ronald McDowell, 38, shot in the neck.
McCallister is the brother of retired Cabell County magistrate, Johnny McCallister.
Tom McCallister, a long time critic of huntington government police, ran against Steve Williams for mayor in 2016. he lost tot Williams and faced court action for disrupting a council meeting and threatening to take a police officer "outside" for a fist fight.
It is unknown whether additional charges will result from the shooting.