Higher Education Policy Commission names interim chancellor

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During its regularly scheduled meeting , the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) named Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System (CTCS), as interim chancellor of the Commission. This will be a dual role, and Tucker will continue as the chancellor of the CTCS. She succeeds Carolyn Long who has served in the role since July 2018.

“Chancellor Tucker is uniquely qualified and well positioned to serve in this role,” said Commission Chairman Michael J. Farrell. “She is a proven leader with strong relationships already built with staff and the stakeholders in higher education as she currently works with the majority of them day in and day out.”

In its current iteration, all but a handful of employees have a dual-reporting and dual-funding position to both the Commission and CTCS.

Tucker began her career at the Commission and Council in January 2012 as the Director of Planning and Research. She became chancellor for the CTCS in October 2015. Tucker completed her doctorate at the School of Education at the University of Michigan in 2010. She earned a M.A. in Qualitative Research Methodology from the University of Michigan, and a B.A. in Psychology from Harvard University.

“Dr. Tucker’s rapport with the legislature, executive branch and business leaders across the state was a key reason the Commission selected her,” Farrell said. “And I am confident that she will be a staunch champion for our four-year institutions.”

“I am gratified by the Commission’s confidence in me to lead both organizations,” Tucker said. “There is much work to be done and I believe that both the Commission and the CTCS are up for the challenge”

“We are grateful to Carolyn Long for her steadfast leadership during this latest transition, and appreciate the time she dedicated to leading the Commission,” Farrell said.

Also during the meeting, Commission members agreed to continue the suspension for the search for a permanent chancellor.