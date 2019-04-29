Marshall, Western Michigan Ink 2024, 2025 Football Games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall and Western Michigan have agreed to face each other in football in 2024 and 2025, both schools announced Friday.





The Broncos will come to Huntington on September 14, 2024 and the Thundering Herd will travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan the following season on September 6, 2025.



Western Michigan leads the all-time series between the two institutions at 22-12, but Marshall won five of the last six before departing for Conference USA for the 2005 season.



The Thundering Herd enjoyed one of the program's defining moments against the Broncos in 1999 when tight end Eric Pinkerton hauled in the only touchdown catch of his career with four seconds left to down WMU 34-30 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The victory, which came after the Herd trailed 23-0 with six minutes left in the third quarter, preserved an unblemished season for Marshall, who went on to finish 13-0 with a postseason national ranking of tenth. That day, the Broncos' quarterback was Tim Lester, who has been the head coach of his alma mater for the past two seasons.



MU held off WMU for the league title again in 2000 when Thundering Herd Hall of Famer Dani Derricott intercepted a Jeff Welsh pass with 1:30 left to cement a 19-14 victory in Huntington

