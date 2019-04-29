Most read
Baseball’s Comeback Falls Short in Loss on Sunday at UAB
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 00:32 Updated 44 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The Blazers struck for the first four runs of the game with three in the first and one in the second off starter Robert Kwiatkowski. Kwiatkowski responded in the third though throwing a scoreless frame while giving up just one hit in the inning.
Philip Hoffman came on in relief of Kwiatkowski to begin the bottom of the fourth and retired UAB in order. Hoffman got into trouble in the fifth loading the bases with no outs. However, he induced a fly out in shallow center and got out of the inning with a 5-4-3 double play to keep the deficit 4-0 heading to the top of the sixth.
The Herd struck paydirt in the top of sixth as Geordon Blanton singled through the left side to score Evan Hurnand advance Raul Cabrera with one out. Cabrera then scored on a wild pitch and Blanton advanced to second with two outs in the inning. Tucker Linder then doubled to right to make a one-run game, 4-3, and extend his on-base streak to 28 games.
The Blazers struck for a run, unearned, in the bottom of the sixth off Hunter Sexton taking advantage of a single and an error. Garett Priestley came in to record the final out of the inning and keep the score 5-4.
Andrew Zban and Luke Edwards led off the seventh with back-to-back walks and were sacrificed over by Hurn to have runners in scoring position with one out. Cabrera then singled them home with a hit to right to tie the game at 5-5.
Callaly was pulled after giving up a leadoff walk in the eighth for Michael Guerrero. The runner stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error that ended up in center. UAB scored the runner on a sacrifice fly as Marshall trailed 6-5 heading to the ninth.
The Herd managed a two-out rally and loaded the bases after singles by Hurn, Cabrera and Erik Rodriguez. The rally came out short as Blanton launched a ball to center that was caught by the Blazer centerfielder.
Cabrera was three-for-four with two RBI in the contest.
UP NEXT
Marshall will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
For all the latest information about Marshall baseball, follow @HerdBaseball on Twitter and @HerdBSB on Instagram.