Marshall University Choral Union, Symphony Orchestra to perform Holocaust Remembrance Concert
The performance is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. Deborah Bradley will conduct the Choral Union and Elizabeth Reed Smith will conduct the symphony orchestra,
The program will be held in conjunction with the annual Reading of the Names at B’Nai Sholom Congregation. Music to be performed will include “The Holocaust Cantata” by Donald McCullough. This 40-minute piece is based on research of the music sung by incarcerated inmates in Holocaust concentration camps, and has been described as an emotional, musical journey through this devastating episode in human history when 6 million Jews were systematically persecuted and murdered.
The musicians will also perform a traditional piece called “Ani Amin,” or “I Believe,” based on the Sage Maimonides’ Thirteen Principles of Jewish Faith, which was sung by camp inmates on their way to their deaths.
Solos will be performed by cantor Susan Berkson; Jacob Smith, choral director at Spring Valley High School; and MU voice student Shelby Gerlach. The concert will be followed by a brief closing service led by Rabbi Jean Eglinton. Local clergy will participate by reading spoken interludes between sections of the cantata.