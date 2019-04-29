Explorer Academy invites community to help students beautify Huntington May 3

EL Education students and teachers across the country will take action on this day to make their communities a better place.

Students at Explorer Academy will celebrate Better World Day, Friday, May 3, 2019.

The school will host several public events to beautify the school grounds and surrounding community.

Pre-K, Kindergarten, First Grade and Second Grade- Ritter Park beginning at 8:45 AM. Students will be planting trees, hanging biodegradable bird feeders, distributing student created seed packets to the general public, and selling lemonade to raise money for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

Kindergarten- Landscaping their playground in the afternoon.

First and Second Grade- Spending the afternoon working in their flower beds.

Third Grade- Distributing plants they started and planting down at the high tunnel.

Fourth Grade- Cleaning the hiking trail and ballfield.

Fifth Grade- Working in raised beds on campus allowing other students to plant trees. The students will also adopt a neighborhood street to clean up.

Adventure Learning teacher Travis Shepherd will lead a hiking trail cleanup beginning at 1:00 PM. If you would like to help, please meet in front of the school at the main entrance. Gloves, pickup sticks, and bags will be provided.

For more information or to make a donation of plants, trees or gardening supplies, please contact Ryan McKenzie, Principal, by calling (304) 528-5126.