Cabell County Special Olympics Moved to Friday, May 3 at Huntington High School

Due to the high likelihood of heavy rain on the original date of Friday, April 26,the Cabell County Special Olympics has been moved to its rain date, Friday May 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Huntington High School Football field.

Special Olympics organizers made the decision to move the event to its rain date after consultation with local meteorologists. They advised showers in the forecast may interrupt the games which are held outdoors and attended by not only students from across the district, but also many parents, volunteers, spectators and supporters.

The Cabell County Special Olympics is a highly-anticipated, annual event that celebrates what all students are capable of when their teachers, administrators, friends and families show they believe in them. There will be completive games, like track and field events, in addition to games played just for fun hosted by student volunteers from Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School.

The high school students will also accompany the athletes throughout the day, offering their encouragement and support along the way.

The entire event is being planned and staged with the help of Major Paul Clark and his Huntington High School Army JROTC cadets.

Guests should park in the Huntington High School student parking lot and walk to the football field for the event. There are only a limited number of spots near the track reserved for those with handicap placards or event vendors.

Concessions are available at the event.

For more information, please contact event organizers, Susan and Jack DeFazio, by emailing Susan atsdfazio@k12.wv.us, or you may contact Mrs. DeFazio at Milton Elementary by calling (304) 743-7303