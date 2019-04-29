Donald J. Trump for President Announces Additional Staff

Arlington, VA – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced new additions to the campaign by naming five accomplished professionals to the team to re-elect the President. Campaign Manager Brad Parscale announced Hannah Castillo as Director of Coalitions, Kimberly Guilfoyle as Senior Advisor, Marty Obst as Senior Strategist for Vice Presidential Operations, Samantha Menh as Director of Vice Presidential Operations, and Nathan Groth as In-House Counsel.

“We are assembling a world class team of talented individuals to help re-elect President Trump and are proud to add these top professionals to the fold,” Parscale said. “President Trump has a clear record of accomplishments and promises kept as he continues to Make America Great Again. These exceptional additions to the re-election effort will help us take our case to the voters and ensure victory.”

BIOS



Hannah Castillo, Director of Coalitions: Castillo joins the campaign from the White House Office of Public Liaison, where she served as Associate Director. Previously, she was the Campaign Manager for a city council race in San Diego, California where she was named Campaign Manager of the Year by The Republican Party of San Diego. Castillo has also served as the Deputy Director of Hispanic Initiatives at the Republican National Committee and Hispanic Engagement Director for the Republican Party of Virginia. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Arizona State University.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Senior Advisor: Guilfoyle is a former star of the Fox News show “The Five” and a well-known conservative commentator. Before joining the campaign, she served as Vice Chairwoman of the preeminent Super PAC supporting the President, America First Action. Before her more than a decade as one of Fox News’ most recognizable faces, Guilfoyle spent several years as the Assistant District Attorney in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Marty Obst, Senior Strategist for Vice Presidential Operations: Obst most recently served as Senior Political Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and as Chairman of the Vice President’s leadership political action committee, Great America Committee. He also served as Director of Vice Presidential Operations for Trump-Pence 2016. Obst served in a senior capacity on numerous political campaigns, including as Campaign Manager for Governor Mike Pence’s re-election and as a consultant for the Republican Governors Association, Boehner for Speaker, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Samantha Menh, Director of Vice Presidential Operations: Menh most recently served as Executive Director of Vice President Pence’s leadership political action committee, Great America Committee, National Embed Strategist to Salem Media Representatives, and National Consultant to Greg Pence Victory. She has served in a variety of political, finance, and strategic advisory positions, including serving as Regional Development Officer for Americans for Prosperity and as a member of the PAC fundraising team at The Townsend Group. Menh also held the position of personal aide to the Honorable Paul Ryan and his family during the 2012 presidential campaign and served as an intern in then-Congressman Ryan’s Washington D.C. office.



Nathan Groth, In-House Counsel: Groth previously served as Associate Counsel for the Republican National Committee, where he advised the organization’s leadership, as well as state parties, on a broad array of legal matters including FEC compliance and contract drafting and review. He also served as Associate Counsel for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee to plan and permit public events for the inauguration. During law school, Groth served as a law clerk for then-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s presidential campaign committee and later served as a legal extern in the Walker administration’s Office of Legal Counsel. He received his law degree from Marquette University Law School and a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Government from Lawrence University.