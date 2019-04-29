Trump Announces MAGA Rally May 8 in Panama City Beach

New York, NY – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Trump will host a Make America Great Again rally on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00 pm CDT at the Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater in Panama City Beach, FL. This is the thirty-ninth rally that President Trump has held in Florida and the second rally in Panama City since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

“President Trump looks forward to returning to Florida to share the historic achievements of his administration directly with Floridians," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “As paychecks grow at the fastest pace in a decade and unemployment hits generational lows nationally, Florida maintains one of the strongest economies in the nation thanks to the free market, pro-growth policies of President Trump."

Wednesday, May 8, 7:00 PM (CDT): Panama City Beach, FL

President Trump will hold an event at the Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater

600 South Pier Park Drive

Panama City Beach, FL 324