Trump Announces MAGA Rally May 8 in Panama City Beach
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 23:46 Updated 2 hours ago The White House Press Office
“President Trump looks forward to returning to Florida to share the historic achievements of his administration directly with Floridians," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “As paychecks grow at the fastest pace in a decade and unemployment hits generational lows nationally, Florida maintains one of the strongest economies in the nation thanks to the free market, pro-growth policies of President Trump."
Wednesday, May 8, 7:00 PM (CDT): Panama City Beach, FL
President Trump will hold an event at the Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater
600 South Pier Park Drive
Panama City Beach, FL 324