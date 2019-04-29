Marshall University to present Ella Mai, 6lack, Mahalia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —Tickets are still available for this week’s R&B concert in Huntington, featuring Grammy award-winning Ella Mai, 6lack and Mahalia. The show is on Thursday, May 2, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Dakota Maddox, Marshall University’s director of student activities, says the inaugural concert event will be an exciting one for the community.“The Office of Student Activities is elated to bring such high-profile artists to the city of Huntington,” said Maddox. “This concert aligns with our mission to enhance the campus and community experience, while also providing students with quality entertainment and lifelong memories.”

“Ella Mai has been one of my favorite artists for a while now,” said Hannah Petracca, student body vice president. “When I heard she was coming to Huntington, I was beyond excited.”



Tickets for Marshall students are $20 and available only at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse box office. Tickets for Marshall faculty and staff are $30 plus taxes and fees and tickets for the public are $40 plus taxes and fees. Both can be purchased at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse Box Office and through Ticketmaster at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/ella-mai/event/1600568BA2E1417B.



“To have such a talented, dynamic group of artists come to our city is truly something special,” said Petracca. “I am grateful that as a Marshall student, I am able to attend an event of this caliber, at a more than reasonable price. May 2nd can’t come soon enough!”



All Marshall ticket holders must have their MU IDs to enter. The concert includes adult content and seating is general admission. No re-entry will be permitted.