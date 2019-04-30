Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, May 9

Four local artists, Debi Ellis, Eric Douglas, Jesse Thornton, and Kayleigh Phillips, will premiere solo exhibitions at Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, Taps at Heritage, The Red Caboose, and Moonlight Cookies respectively.

The Haute Wick Social will host Ashland artist Chanda of “the beat” and the Visitors Center will host Cheeky Mama Organics, a Ohio-based artisan skincare company. Try your own hand at art at Full Circle Gifts and Goods and create your own ceramic tile (cost is $25 per tile). Visitors will discover who has the best pepperoni roll in the tri-state at the Pepperoni Roll Competition while enjoying scenes from Twelfth Night performed by Alchemy Theatre Troupe on the main patio. Local duo Blues Crossing will perform some bluesy tunes on the deck at Taps at Heritage throughout the evening.





Inside the Visitors Center, Huntington Fiction Factory will host author Casey L. Bond who will discuss the ins and outs of author marketing, including how to use social media, and what traps to avoid. This event is free and open to the public.



Event/Performance Schedule:



6pm - 7pm - Pepperoni Roll Contest & Alchemy Theatre Troupe on the main patio 7pm - 8pm - Author Casey L. Bond inside the Visitors Center 7pm - 9pm - Blues Crossing on the deck at Taps at Heritage





“This Arts Night Out event has something for everyone,” says co-organizer Raine Klover, “You can chill out to laid-back live blues music, make your own art at Full Circle Gifts and Goods, visit with local artists and artisans throughout Heritage Station, learn more about the craft of writing, or visit Taps, Moonlight Cookies, or Sip for a nosh and tasty beverage.”



Arts Night Out is a seasonal arts event that occurs at Heritage Station the second Thursday of the month April through October. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/, contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or contact Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.