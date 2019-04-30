Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Intent to Deliver Drug Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Samuel Crawford, 40, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base or “crack.”

“Crack is not a thing of the past,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Crack was an epidemic and today it’s even more powerful and more deadly. Selling crack to make money, it’s a story repeated to often on the streets of Huntington.”

On December 4, 2016, officers with the Huntington Police Department conducted a search warrant at Crawford’s residence at 204 West 6th Avenue in Huntington. Officers seized approximately 12 grams of crack cocaine. Crawford admitted he intended to sell the cocaine for money.

Crawford faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 5, 2019.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.