"Endgame" Nabbed World Wide Records

Here, according to Box Office Mojo, are the records now held by Avengers Endgame:

Fans assembled over the past weekend worldwide to propel "Endgame" to a near infinity of record breakers --- and more will occur as its run continues.

Though ENDGAME gobbled 90% of weekend moviegoing, even Captain Marvel soared back to second place and Shazam took fifth.

Three movies go "wide" this weekend. A thriller, comedy and animated fare --- resistance is futile. None will come near Endgame.

Speaking of which, now that most everyone who zealously wanted to has seen ENDGAME, I'll exhale with a few observations. The Russo Brothers masterfully direct an action driven production that sharpens character development and deep empathy to degrees not normally meshed where battles for superiority continually occur.

Without naming names, the critical "heist" upon which "Endgame" rests has more than one (beyond easter egg hidden) wobbling ambiguity.

Here are the slated sacrificial lambs hoping to find an audience:

MAY 3

Intruders

Long Shot

Uglydolls

MAY 10

Detective Pikachu

Poms

The Hustle

MAY 17

A Dog's Journey

John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum

Sun is also a Star

MAY 24

Ad Astra

Aladdin

Booksmart

Brightburn

MAY 31

Godzilla King of the Monsters

Ma

Rocketman

JUNE 7

Dark Phoenix

Late Night

Secret Life of Pets II

JUNE 14

Men in Black International

Shaft

JUNE 21

ANNA

CHILD'S PLAY

TOY STORY 4

JUNE 28

Annabelle Comes Home

Yesterday