"Endgame" Nabbed World Wide Records
- Largest Thursday Previews: $60 million
Previous Record: $57 million (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- Widest Opening: 4,662 theaters
Previous Record: 4,529 theaters (Despicable Me 3)
- Largest Friday, Opening Day and Single Day: $156.7 million
Previous Record: $119.1 million (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- Largest Saturday: $109 million
Previous Record: $82.1 million (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Largest Sunday: $84.3 million
Previous Record: $69.2 million (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Domestic Opening Weekend: $350 million
Previous Record: $257.69 million (Avengers: Infinity War)
- #1 Movie Market Share: 90%
Previous Record: 84.5% (Avengers: Age of Ultron)
- Highest Per Theater Average (Wide Opening): $75,075 / 4,662 theaters
Previous Record: $59,982 / 4,134 theaters ()
- Largest April Opening, Spring Opening, PG-13 Opening and 3-Day Gross: $350 million
Previous Record: $257.69 million (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Biggest Weekend Overall (Top 12 Gross): $389 million
Previous Record: $305.55 million (Dec. 18–20, 2015)
- Fastest to $100 Million: 1 Day
Previous Record: 1 Day (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- Fastest to $150 Million: 1 Day
Previous Record: 2 Days (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Fastest to $200 Million: 2 Days
Previous Record: 3 Days (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Fastest to $250 Million: 3 Days
Previous Record: 3 Days (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Fastest to $300 Million: 3 Days
Previous Record: 5 Days (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- Fastest to $350 Million: 3 Days
Previous Record: 6 Days (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- International Opening Weekend: $859 million
Previous Record: $443.15 million (The Fate of the Furious)
- Worldwide Opening Weekend: $1.2 billion
Previous Record: $640.5 million (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Global 4DX Format Opening Record: ~$15 million / 635 screens
Previous Record: ~$7.5 million / 540 screens (Jurassic World)
- Global 3D Opening Record: ~$540 million
Previous Record: ~$366 million (Avengers: Infinity War)
- Global IMAX Opening Record: $91.5 million
Previous Record: $47.6 million (Star War: The Force Awakens)
Though ENDGAME gobbled 90% of weekend moviegoing, even Captain Marvel soared back to second place and Shazam took fifth.
Three movies go "wide" this weekend. A thriller, comedy and animated fare --- resistance is futile. None will come near Endgame.
Speaking of which, now that most everyone who zealously wanted to has seen ENDGAME, I'll exhale with a few observations. The Russo Brothers masterfully direct an action driven production that sharpens character development and deep empathy to degrees not normally meshed where battles for superiority continually occur.
Without naming names, the critical "heist" upon which "Endgame" rests has more than one (beyond easter egg hidden) wobbling ambiguity.
Here are the slated sacrificial lambs hoping to find an audience:
MAY 3
Intruders
Long Shot
Uglydolls
MAY 10
Detective Pikachu
Poms
The Hustle
MAY 17
A Dog's Journey
John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum
Sun is also a Star
MAY 24
Ad Astra
Aladdin
Booksmart
Brightburn
MAY 31
Godzilla King of the Monsters
Ma
Rocketman
JUNE 7
Dark Phoenix
Late Night
Secret Life of Pets II
JUNE 14
Men in Black International
Shaft
JUNE 21
ANNA
CHILD'S PLAY
TOY STORY 4
JUNE 28
Annabelle Comes Home
Yesterday