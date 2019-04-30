"Zombie High School" Announces Open Casting Call

After the bell rings for summer break, Harrison County, WV teens will be involved in a summer project unlike any other. Along with actor/producer/TV show host Dean Cain, local kids will star in JC Films’ “Zombie High School.” Shooting will take place at Bridgeport Middle School in mid-July 2019.

This film project not only affords locals opportunity to perform in front of cameras – and on the small and/or large screens – but it is designed to curtail bullying, an issue which according to the National Center for Educational Statistics affects about 20 percent of the student population and can impact mental health and lead to substance abuse or suicide.

A cast of fifty teens and adults are needed for "Zombie High School" are invited to a May 11 "casting call" at Bridgeport Middle School from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dean (Lois & Clark, God is not Dead) Cain will star in the J.C. film that will shoot in mid-July at a Harrison County school. Call backs will be in early June.

Cain says that "anything we can do as parents to get more involved in the anti-bullying efforts in our own children's schools is a good thing." Calling the parody a mis of "The Breakfast Club" and "Nigh of the Living Dead," Cain added, “Teens love movies, teens love being in movies and teens love zombies,” he said. “So, getting 50 or so teens in a high school to make a film about a subject that directly deals with them and their challenges is good stuff!”

For the open audition bring an acting resume, headshot or picture of yourself. If you cannot make this Casting Call, please email your Resume, Headshot & Reel (if you have one) to Jason@JCFilms.org. Deadline is May 11, 2019.

JCFilms President/Producer Jason Campbell has filmed faith-based movies across the globe (www.jcfilms.org.) He has carefully crafted this script to appeal to teens and to begin a grassroots effort, taking local ownership in a global issue. During auditions and filming, conversations will take place and teens will have opportunity to take a pledge against bullying and commit to reporting bullying behaviors.

Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dr. Mark Manchin is fully supportive of the project. He believes Campbell’s idea may have big impact.

“There are so many things competing for our kids’ time and attention and I think this avenue of getting the message of anti-bullying through this film is beneficial to our students,” he said.

Learning to communicate and effectively interact with others goes hand in hand with

a good education, Manchin said. And though traditional physical bullying may on the decrease, cyberbullying is indeed a current and dangerous issue.

At “Zombie High School,” kids from all walks of life and with different interests – from cheerleaders and athletes to geeks and goths - will show the world how kids can and should communicate and interact.

For more details, visit: https://www.zombieteen.com/program



