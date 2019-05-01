Marshall School of Medicine opens new medical student wellness center

The new Linda S. Holmes Student Wellness Center located at 1321 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington provides study, relaxation and meeting space for students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The 4,200-square-foot center, located just across Hal Greer Blvd. from the Marshall University Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, features five study rooms, group meeting space and a large gathering room. The center also houses the school’s student affairs and financial aid offices. The center is designed to provide a safe, convenient relaxation space for medical students when they need to take a break from studying to relax and decompress.

The opening of the new Student Wellness Center is part of many strategic initiatives at the School of Medicine aimed at promoting the mental and physical wellness of its students, including teaching students healthy ways to manage stress and promote resiliency. In recent years, well-being in academic medicine has become a priority for national organizations like the Association of American Medical Colleges, Liaison Committee for Medical Education and medical schools across the county.

“Teaching medical students healthy ways to manage stress and giving them a place to intentionally come to ‘refuel’ is part of our holistic care of our students,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Marshall School of Medicine.

About 75 people attended yesterday’s open house. During the ceremony, donors Mark Hatfield, M.D., O.D., a Marshall School of Medicine graduate from the class of 1983, and his wife, Monica J.W. Hatfield, announced the naming of the center in honor of Linda S. Holmes, who has served as director of development and alumni affairs at the Marshall School of Medicine for more than 20 years.

“Our family is a medical family. Mark, our son-in-law Jeremy Cumberledge (’12), and our youngest daughter Makenzie Hatfield Kresch (‘18) all graduated from Marshall’s School of Medicine,” said Monica Hatfield. “We are passionate about helping future graduates. This facility will help fulfill that mission while honoring our friend, Linda Holmes.”

Holmes has devoted her career to the students and alumni of Marshall University. Prior to joining the School of Medicine in 1998, she served as assistant director of athletics and head volleyball and softball coach from 1976 to 1984. She then led the Marshall University Alumni Association as executive director from 1984 to 1998.