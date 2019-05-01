Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets May Stops For Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in May to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

May 3: 11 a.m. – Noon—Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at Elk River Community Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview

May 4: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, Hurricane

May 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at St. Albans Founders’ Day, Main St., St. Albans

May 13: Noon – 4 p.m.—Information Table at Learn, Share and Grow seminar at River Cities Community Church, 4385 U.S. Route 60, Huntington

May 15: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.—Information Table at Wayne Kids’ Day, Wayne High School, 100 Pioneer Road, Wayne

May 17: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.—Information Table at Aging Well in West Virginia Celebration at Charleston Town Center, Charleston

May 22: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506

Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: