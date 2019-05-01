Most read
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets May Stops For Metro Valley
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - 02:54 Updated 4 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- May 3: 11 a.m. – Noon—Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at Elk River Community Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview
- May 4: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, Hurricane
- May 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours and Information Table at St. Albans Founders’ Day, Main St., St. Albans
- May 13: Noon – 4 p.m.—Information Table at Learn, Share and Grow seminar at River Cities Community Church, 4385 U.S. Route 60, Huntington
- May 15: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.—Information Table at Wayne Kids’ Day, Wayne High School, 100 Pioneer Road, Wayne
- May 17: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.—Information Table at Aging Well in West Virginia Celebration at Charleston Town Center, Charleston
- May 22: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506