Ohio Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- An Ironton, Ohio man who possessed drugs and guns in Huntington was sentenced to eight years in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department.

“Eight years in prison for yet another drug dealer with a gun,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are prosecuting record and historic numbers of drug and gun defendants to keep our children, our families and our communities safe.”

Bryan Patrick, 30, previously pled guilty to knowingly and intentionally possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and using and carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. On September 26, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington and found Patrick slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Patrick admitted to officers that he had used heroin earlier in the day and passed out. Officers recovered two loaded firearms between the driver’s seat and the center console in the vehicle. One firearm was a Walther PP22 semi-automatic pistol, which was fully loaded with a round in the chamber, and the other was a Kel-Tec 9mm semi-automatic pistol. In his pocket, Patrick had one package of methamphetamine that weighed approximately 8.22 grams and another package of methamphetamine that weighed 56.76 grams. Patrick also had digital scales in his vehicle. Patrick admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and that he carried the firearms for his protection.

Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman handled the prosecution. United States District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.