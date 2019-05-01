Hearing Friday for Tom McCallister on Malicious Wounding Charge

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. in magistrate court for Thomas McCallister, 78, a former city councilman and mayoral candidate, charged with malicious wounding.

Ron McDowell, 38, remains in critical condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital where he is being treated for a neck wound received Saturday at about 4:10 p.m.

Witnesses at the 400 W. Third Street location said that two men (Tom McCallister and his brother, Johnny, a retired magistrate) held McDowell at gunpoint during an argument.

McCallister is free on a $30,000 bond.