Hearing Friday for Tom McCallister on Malicious Wounding Charge

 Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - 03:27 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. in magistrate court for Thomas McCallister, 78, a former city councilman and mayoral candidate, charged with malicious wounding.

 

Ron McDowell, 38, remains in critical condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital where he is being treated for a neck wound received Saturday at about 4:10 p.m.  

Witnesses at the 400 W. Third Street location said that two men (Tom McCallister and his brother, Johnny, a retired magistrate) held McDowell at gunpoint during an argument.

McCallister is free on a $30,000 bond.

