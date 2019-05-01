Most read
- McCallister Charged with Malicious Wounding; Victim Critical
- Donald J. Trump for President Announces Additional Staff
- "Zombie High School" Announces Open Casting Call
- Detroit Man Sentenced for Distribution of Fentanyl in Huntington
- Switch to Hospital Comfort Protocol Causes Horrifying Death
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Intent to Deliver Drug Charge
- Marshall University to present Ella Mai, 6lack, Mahalia
Hearing Friday for Tom McCallister on Malicious Wounding Charge
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - 03:27 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Ron McDowell, 38, remains in critical condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital where he is being treated for a neck wound received Saturday at about 4:10 p.m.
Witnesses at the 400 W. Third Street location said that two men (Tom McCallister and his brother, Johnny, a retired magistrate) held McDowell at gunpoint during an argument.
McCallister is free on a $30,000 bond.