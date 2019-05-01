Most read
Two Shot at UNC-Charlotte
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - 03:44 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 in the Kennedy Building. Campus officers ran into the building and disarmed the suspect, according to the Charlotte Observer.
Gov. Cooper "vowed" to find a way to take guns away from school and university campuses.