Two Shot at UNC-Charlotte

 Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - 03:44 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

“This violence has to stop,” said North Carolina governor Roy Cooper (D), following a shooting at UNC-Charlotte that left two dead, three in critical condition and one additional injury. 

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 in the Kennedy Building. Campus officers ran into the building and disarmed the suspect, according to the Charlotte Observer. 

Gov. Cooper "vowed" to find a way to take guns away from school and university campuses. 


