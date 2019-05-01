Huntington Woman Sentenced for Heroin Sales

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman caught selling heroin last year in Huntington pled guilty today to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Tonya Lynn Thompson, 36, entered a guilty plea to distributing heroin in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the FBI Drug Task Force and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deadly and powerful fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Too many drug dealers like Thompson have peddled their poisons in Huntington. We’re doing our best to hold drug dealers accountable.”

On July 11, 2018, an informant working at the direction of the Sheriff’s Department went to Thompson’s residence located at 831 15th Street in Huntington to purchase heroin. Insider the residence, Thompson sold the informant heroin in exchange for $140. Thompson also admitted as part of her plea agreement that she assisted in the sale of fentanyl to an informant the prior day at her residence.

On July 16, 2018 deputies executed a search warrant at Thompson’s residence. During the search, deputies recovered approximately 12 grams of fentanyl and approximately 48 grams of methamphetamine. Also as part of her plea agreement, Thompson admitted that she distributed fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine in Huntington between July of 2017 and July of 2018. Thompson further admitted that she allowed others to stay in her residence for the purchase of storing and selling drugs.

Thompson faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on August 5, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.