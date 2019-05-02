Avengers Will Swat Three new Boxoffice Contenders

 Thursday, May 2, 2019
Avengers Will Swat Three new Boxoffice Contenders

  Having surpassed every imaginable record for a one week opening, "Avengers Endgame" will continue to pull in massive numbers of viewers including those hoping to discern 'easter eggs' missed the first time. Trade publication, Boxoffice, projects another $152 million at the domestic boxoffice.

The three new films slated for wide release --- The Intruder, Last Call and Ugly Dolls --- have niche appeal (thriller, romantic comedy, younger children animation) each have projections within a million dollars or less for the weekend.

The Intruder
The Intruder

 

Ugly Dolls gains a #2 projection for $11 million but the third place intruder has a $10.8 million analysis and Long Shot has $10 million, according to Boxoffice. 

 

NEW WIDE RELEASES

THE INTRUDER

When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

LONG SHOT  

Longshot
Longshot

Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she's a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for - well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors.

UGLY DOLLS

In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities. The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

WED/SUN 3:30/7:00 pm

 

Poster of Monty Python and the Holy Grail

 

British Comedy troupe Monty Python applies its unique brand of off-the-wall humor to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The actors play multiple parts, with Graham Chapman (“I am Arthur, King of the Britons!”), Terry Gilliam as the Bridgekeeper (“What…is your quest?”), Eric Idle as the Dead Collector (“Hang on, he says he’s not dead!”), and John Cleese as the incredibly determined Black Knight. (“It’s just a flesh wound!”) Rated PG

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

 

Poster of UglyDolls Trailer ▶

UglyDolls PG

Animation
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha

DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury

More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:10pm4:30pm7:00pm9:15pm Poster of Long Shot Trailer ▶

Long Shot R

Comedy
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine

More Information ► 2D 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:35pm

Poster of The Intruder Trailer ▶

The Intruder PG-13

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

More Information ► 2D 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:40pm Endgame Trailer ▶

Avengers: Endgame PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

More Information ► 2D 11:30am12:00pm1:00pm3:30pm4:00pm4:30pm5:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm 3D 12:30pm8:30pm


Poster of The Curse of La Llorona Trailer ▶

The Curse of La Llorona R

Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones

DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves

More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:30pm4:50pm7:20pm9:50pm Poster of Breakthrough Trailer ▶

Breakthrough PG

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:35pm
Poster of Little Trailer ▶

Little PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Justin Hartley

DIRECTOR
Tina Gordon

More Information ► 2D 12:55pm3:55pm6:45pm9:30pm

Poster of After Trailer ▶

After PG-13

Drama/Romance
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher, Meadow Williams, Josephine Langford, Jessica Barth

DIRECTOR
Jenny Gage

More Information ► 2D 12:35pm3:35pm6:35pm9:10pm Thu:  12:35  6:35  9:10

Poster of Shazam! Trailer ▶

Shazam! PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer

DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 12:25pm3:25pm6:25pm9:25pm Poster of Pet Sematary Trailer ▶

Pet Sematary R

Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow

DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

More Information ► 2D 11:45am2:15pm4:45pm7:15pm9:45pm Poster of Dumbo Trailer ▶

Dumbo PG

Family
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Tim Burton

More Information ► 2D 12:05pm3:00pm6:00pm8:40pm

Poster of Us Trailer ▶

Us R

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop

DIRECTOR
Jordan Peele

More Information ► 2D 12:15pm3:05pm6:55pm9:55pm

Sun  Wed:  12:15  9:55

Thu:  12:15  3:05  9:55


 Poster of Captain Marvel Trailer ▶

Captain Marvel PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace

DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE     FLASHBACK CINEMA   MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL   3:30/7:00 Pm

UglyDolls PG

Animation
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha

DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury

More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:10pm4:30pm7:00pm9:15pm

Poster of Long Shot Trailer ▶

Long Shot R

Comedy
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine

More Information ► 2D 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:35pm
Poster of The Intruder Trailer ▶

The Intruder PG-13

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

More Information ► 2D 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:40pm
Endgame Trailer ▶

Avengers: Endgame PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

More Information ► 2D 11:30am12:00pm1:00pm3:30pm4:00pm4:30pm5:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm 3D 12:30pm8:30pm

Poster of The Curse of La Llorona Trailer ▶

The Curse of La Llorona R

Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones

DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves

More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:30pm5:00pm7:20pm9:50pm Poster of Breakthrough Trailer ▶

Breakthrough PG

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:35pm Poster of Pet Sematary Trailer ▶

Pet Sematary R

Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow

DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:15pm4:45pm7:15pm9:45pm Poster of Dumbo Trailer ▶

Dumbo PG

Family
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Tim Burton

More Information ► 2D 12:00pm3:00pm6:00pm8:40pm Poster of Captain Marvel Trailer ▶

Captain Marvel PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace

DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

BECKLEY,  WV MARQUEE GALLERIA      FLASHBACK CINEMA MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL SUN AND WED 3:30/7:00

UglyDolls PG

Animation
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha

DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50am2:10pm4:30pm7:00pm9:15pm Poster of Long Shot Trailer ▶

Long Shot R

Comedy
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:35pm

Poster of The Intruder Trailer ▶

The Intruder PG-13

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:40pm
Endgame Trailer ▶

Avengers: Endgame PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:30am12:00pm1:00pm3:30pm4:00pm4:30pm5:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm 3DReserved Seating 12:30pm8:30pm

Poster of The Curse of La Llorona Trailer ▶

The Curse of La Llorona R

Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones

DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:15pm2:35pm4:55pm7:15pm9:45pm

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  12:10  2:30  5:00  7:20  9:50

Sun  Wed:  12:10  9:50

Thu:  12:10  2:30  5:00  9:50


 Poster of Breakthrough Trailer ▶

Breakthrough PG

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:35pm Poster of Mine 9 Trailer ▶

Mine 9

Drama
1 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth

DIRECTOR
Eddie Mensore

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05pm2:15pm4:25pm6:35pm8:45pm

Poster of Shazam! Trailer ▶

Shazam! PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer

DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25pm3:25pm6:25pm9:25pm Poster of Pet Sematary Trailer ▶

Pet Sematary R

Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow

DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55am2:20pm4:50pm7:20pm9:50pm
Thu:  11:50  2:15  7:15  9:45
Poster of Dumbo Trailer ▶

Dumbo PG

Family
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Tim Burton

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:10pm3:10pm6:10pm8:50pm Poster of Captain Marvel Trailer ▶

Captain Marvel PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace

DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

SUMMERVILLE, WV  

Nicholas Showcase

ENDGAME (PG13)

Fri:  4:30  5:00  8:30  9:00

Sat:  12:30  1:00  4:30  5:00  8:30  9:00

Sun:  12:30  2:00  4:30  6:00

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:30  4:00  6:00  6:30

LONG SHOT (R)

Fri:  3:40  6:40  9:35

Sat:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:35

Sun:  12:40  3:40  6:40

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:40  7:20

UGLY DOLLS (PG)

Fri:  4:30  7:00  9:15

Sat:  11:50  2:10  4:30  7:00  9:15

Sun:  11:50  2:10  4:30  7:00

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:45  7:45

WELCH, WV MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3

McDowell 3

ENDGAME (PG13)

Fri:  4:30  5:00  8:30  9:00

Sat:  12:30  1:00  4:30  5:00  8:30  9:00

Sun:  12:30  1:00  4:30  5:00

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:30  3:35  7:20  7:30

UGLY DOLLS (PG)

Fri:  4:30  7:00  9:15

Sat:  11:50  2:10  4:30  7:00  9:15

Sun:  11:50  2:10  4:30  7:00

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:00  6:30

 

WHEELING/TRIDELPHIA WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14


Highlands 14

AFTER (PG13)

Daily:  12:30  3:30  6:30  9:10

BREAKTHROUGH (PG)

Daily:  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:35

CAPT MARVEL (PG13)

Daily:  12:20  3:20  6:20  9:15

DUMBO (PG)

Daily:  12:00  3:00  6:00  8:40

ENDGAME (PG13)

Daily:  11:30  12:00  1:00  3:30  4:00  4:30  5:00  7:30  8:00  9:00

ENDGAME 3D (PG13)

Daily:  12:30  8:30

INTRUDER (PG13)

Daily:  1:10  4:10  7:10  9:40

LA LLORONA (R)

Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon  Tue  Wed:  7:20  9:50

Thu:  9:50

LONG SHOT (R)

Daily:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:35

MINE 9 (R)

Daily:  12:00  2:10  4:20  6:30  8:45

MISSING LINK (PG)

Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon  Tue  Wed:  11:55  2:15  4:40

Thu:  11:55  2:15

MONTY PYTHON '19 (PG)

Sun  Wed:  3:30  7:00

PET SEMATARY (R)

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue  Thu:  12:45  3:45  6:45  9:45

Sun  Wed:  12:45  9:45

UGLY DOLLS (PG)

Daily:  11:50  2:10  4:30  7:00  9:15

 

BLUEFIELD, WV/WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYANDOTTE 8

 

Wytheville 8

BREAKTHROUGH (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:50  6:50  9:35

Sat  Sun:  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:35

DUMBO (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:55  6:35  9:15

Sat  Sun:  1:00  3:55  6:35  9:15

ENDGAME (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:30  5:00  8:00  9:00

Sat  Sun:  1:00  4:30  5:00  8:00  9:00

ENDGAME 3D (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  8:30

Sat  Sun:  12:30  8:30

LA LLORONA (R)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  5:00  7:20  9:45

Sat  Sun:  12:10  2:30  5:00  7:20  9:45

LONG SHOT (R)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:40  6:40  9:35

Sat  Sun:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:35

SHAZAM! (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:45

Sat  Sun:  1:45  4:45

UGLY DOLLS (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:30  7:00  9:15

Sat  Sun:  11:50  2:10  4:30  7:00  9:15


 

 

 

