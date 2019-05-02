Avengers Will Swat Three new Boxoffice Contenders

Having surpassed every imaginable record for a one week opening, "Avengers Endgame" will continue to pull in massive numbers of viewers including those hoping to discern 'easter eggs' missed the first time. Trade publication, Boxoffice, projects another $152 million at the domestic boxoffice.

The three new films slated for wide release --- The Intruder, Last Call and Ugly Dolls --- have niche appeal (thriller, romantic comedy, younger children animation) each have projections within a million dollars or less for the weekend.

The Intruder

Ugly Dolls gains a #2 projection for $11 million but the third place intruder has a $10.8 million analysis and Long Shot has $10 million, according to Boxoffice.

NEW WIDE RELEASES

THE INTRUDER

When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

LONG SHOT

Longshot

Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she's a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for - well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors.

UGLY DOLLS

In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities. The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

WED/SUN 3:30/7:00 pm

British Comedy troupe Monty Python applies its unique brand of off-the-wall humor to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The actors play multiple parts, with Graham Chapman (“I am Arthur, King of the Britons!”), Terry Gilliam as the Bridgekeeper (“What…is your quest?”), Eric Idle as the Dead Collector (“Hang on, he says he’s not dead!”), and John Cleese as the incredibly determined Black Knight. (“It’s just a flesh wound!”) Rated PG

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

