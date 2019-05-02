Most read
Avengers Will Swat Three new Boxoffice Contenders
The three new films slated for wide release --- The Intruder, Last Call and Ugly Dolls --- have niche appeal (thriller, romantic comedy, younger children animation) each have projections within a million dollars or less for the weekend.
Ugly Dolls gains a #2 projection for $11 million but the third place intruder has a $10.8 million analysis and Long Shot has $10 million, according to Boxoffice.
NEW WIDE RELEASES
THE INTRUDER
When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.
LONG SHOT
Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she's a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for - well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors.
UGLY DOLLS
In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities. The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
WED/SUN 3:30/7:00 pm
British Comedy troupe Monty Python applies its unique brand of off-the-wall humor to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The actors play multiple parts, with Graham Chapman (“I am Arthur, King of the Britons!”), Terry Gilliam as the Bridgekeeper (“What…is your quest?”), Eric Idle as the Dead Collector (“Hang on, he says he’s not dead!”), and John Cleese as the incredibly determined Black Knight. (“It’s just a flesh wound!”) Rated PG
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
UglyDolls PGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha
DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury
Long Shot RComedy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine
More Information ► 2D 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:35pm
The Intruder PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
Avengers: Endgame PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
More Information ► 2D 11:30am12:00pm1:00pm3:30pm4:00pm4:30pm5:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm 3D 12:30pm8:30pm
The Curse of La Llorona RHorror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones
DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves
Breakthrough PGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:35pm
Little PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Justin Hartley
DIRECTOR
Tina Gordon
More Information ► 2D 12:55pm3:55pm6:45pm9:30pm
After PG-13Drama/Romance
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher, Meadow Williams, Josephine Langford, Jessica Barth
DIRECTOR
Jenny Gage
More Information ► 2D 12:35pm3:35pm6:35pm9:10pm Thu: 12:35 6:35 9:10
Shazam! PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg
Pet Sematary RHorror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow
DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
Dumbo PGFamily
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Tim Burton
More Information ► 2D 12:05pm3:00pm6:00pm8:40pm
Us RSuspense/Thriller
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop
DIRECTOR
Jordan Peele
More Information ► 2D 12:15pm3:05pm6:55pm9:55pm
Sun Wed: 12:15 9:55
Thu: 12:15 3:05 9:55
Captain Marvel PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace
DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck
More Information ► 2D 12:20pm3:20pm6:20pm9:20pm CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE FLASHBACK CINEMA MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL 3:30/7:00 Pm Trailer ▶
UglyDolls PGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha
DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury
More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:10pm4:30pm7:00pm9:15pm
Long Shot RComedy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine
More Information ► 2D 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:35pm
The Intruder PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
More Information ► 2D 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:40pm
Avengers: Endgame PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
More Information ► 2D 11:30am12:00pm1:00pm3:30pm4:00pm4:30pm5:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm 3D 12:30pm8:30pm
The Curse of La Llorona RHorror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones
DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves
More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:30pm5:00pm7:20pm9:50pm Trailer ▶
Breakthrough PGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
Pet Sematary RHorror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow
DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
Dumbo PGFamily
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Tim Burton
Captain Marvel PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace
DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck
More Information ► 2D 12:20pm3:20pm6:20pm9:15pm BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA FLASHBACK CINEMA MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL SUN AND WED 3:30/7:00 Trailer ▶
UglyDolls PGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha
DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury
Long Shot RComedy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:35pm
The Intruder PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:10pm4:10pm7:10pm9:40pm
Avengers: Endgame PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:30am12:00pm1:00pm3:30pm4:00pm4:30pm5:00pm7:30pm8:00pm9:00pm 3DReserved Seating 12:30pm8:30pm
The Curse of La Llorona RHorror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones
DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:15pm2:35pm4:55pm7:15pm9:45pm
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:50
Sun Wed: 12:10 9:50
Thu: 12:10 2:30 5:00 9:50
Breakthrough PGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
Mine 9Drama
1 hr. 23 min.
CAST
Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth
DIRECTOR
Eddie Mensore
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05pm2:15pm4:25pm6:35pm8:45pm
Shazam! PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg
Pet Sematary RHorror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow
DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55am2:20pm4:50pm7:20pm9:50pm
Thu: 11:50 2:15 7:15 9:45
Dumbo PGFamily
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Tim Burton
Captain Marvel PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace
DIRECTOR
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20pm3:20pm6:20pm9:20pm SUMMERVILLE, WV
Nicholas Showcase
ENDGAME (PG13)
Fri: 4:30 5:00 8:30 9:00
Sat: 12:30 1:00 4:30 5:00 8:30 9:00
Sun: 12:30 2:00 4:30 6:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:30 4:00 6:00 6:30
LONG SHOT (R)
Fri: 3:40 6:40 9:35
Sat: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35
Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:40 7:20
UGLY DOLLS (PG)
Fri: 4:30 7:00 9:15
Sat: 11:50 2:10 4:30 7:00 9:15
Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 7:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:45 7:45WELCH, WV MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3
McDowell 3
ENDGAME (PG13)
Fri: 4:30 5:00 8:30 9:00
Sat: 12:30 1:00 4:30 5:00 8:30 9:00
Sun: 12:30 1:00 4:30 5:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:30 3:35 7:20 7:30
UGLY DOLLS (PG)
Fri: 4:30 7:00 9:15
Sat: 11:50 2:10 4:30 7:00 9:15
Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 7:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 6:30
WHEELING/TRIDELPHIA WV
MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
Highlands 14
AFTER (PG13)
Daily: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:10
BREAKTHROUGH (PG)
Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:35
CAPT MARVEL (PG13)
Daily: 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:15
DUMBO (PG)
Daily: 12:00 3:00 6:00 8:40
ENDGAME (PG13)
Daily: 11:30 12:00 1:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00 9:00
ENDGAME 3D (PG13)
Daily: 12:30 8:30
INTRUDER (PG13)
Daily: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:40
LA LLORONA (R)
Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed: 7:20 9:50
Thu: 9:50
LONG SHOT (R)
Daily: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35
MINE 9 (R)
Daily: 12:00 2:10 4:20 6:30 8:45
MISSING LINK (PG)
Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed: 11:55 2:15 4:40
Thu: 11:55 2:15
MONTY PYTHON '19 (PG)
Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00
PET SEMATARY (R)
Fri Sat Mon Tue Thu: 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45
Sun Wed: 12:45 9:45
UGLY DOLLS (PG)
Daily: 11:50 2:10 4:30 7:00 9:15
BLUEFIELD, WV/WYTHEVILLE, VA
MARQUEE WYANDOTTE 8
Wytheville 8
BREAKTHROUGH (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:50 6:50 9:35
Sat Sun: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:35
DUMBO (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:55 6:35 9:15
Sat Sun: 1:00 3:55 6:35 9:15
ENDGAME (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 5:00 8:00 9:00
Sat Sun: 1:00 4:30 5:00 8:00 9:00
ENDGAME 3D (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 8:30
Sat Sun: 12:30 8:30
LA LLORONA (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 5:00 7:20 9:45
Sat Sun: 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:45
LONG SHOT (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:40 6:40 9:35
Sat Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35
SHAZAM! (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:45
Sat Sun: 1:45 4:45
UGLY DOLLS (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 7:00 9:15
Sat Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 7:00 9:15