Marshall commencement ceremonies planned for Saturday, May 11

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University will mark its 182nd commencement with two separate ceremonies Saturday, May 11, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Convention Center.

Although the university has hosted two separate ceremonies in the past, this year’s events are organized differently and include degree conferral for all levels of education at two separate ceremonies as follows:

9 a.m.- Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral Degrees for:

- Lewis College of Business

- College of Education and Professional Development

- College of Information Technology and Engineering

- College of Science

- Graduate College (for degrees in the abovementioned colleges)

2 p.m.- Associate, Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral Degrees for:

- College of Arts and Media

- College of Health Professions

- College of Liberal Arts

- Regents Bachelor of Arts

- Graduate College (for degrees in the abovementioned colleges)

“Due to increased student participation in commencement, it’s become necessary to alter our ceremonies,” said Dr. Sonja G. Cantrell-Johnson, Marshall University registrar. “In order to balance attendance and accommodate all guests, we’ve made changes, which means each student will attend the ceremony dependent upon his or her college.”

Cantrell-Johnson explained that at each ceremony students will be recognized individually as they cross the stage to shake hands with University President Jerome A. Gilbert and their academic dean, with degree conferral taking place during the ceremony finale.

Some 1524 students will receive degrees from Marshall, including 1076 undergraduate and 448 graduate degrees. It’s anticipated more than 1,000 students will take part in the two ceremonies.

The university will also honor West Virginia businessman, former legislator and Marshall University Board of Governors member Oshel Craigo with an honorary degree. Craigo will be recognized at the morning ceremony.

Marshall will welcome two-time graduate and public relations senior executive Susan Hellems Lavenski as the keynote speaker for both ceremonies. Lavenski is CEO of Charles Ryan Associates.

Other upcoming commencement activities include, but are not limited to:

· Lavender Graduation, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1

Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

· Donning of the Kente, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2

Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

· College of Education and Professional Development Hooding Ceremony

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7

Don Morris Room

· Student-Athlete Graduate Recognition Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 8

Don Morris Room

· Marshall University School of Pharmacy Commencement

5 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center (invitation only)

· School of Nursing Recognition Ceremony

7 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Christ Temple Church, Huntington, West Virginia

· Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Doctoral Investiture and Commencement

5 p.m. Friday, May 10

Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center (invitation only)

· Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business Hooding Ceremony

5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10

Don Morris Room, Memorial Student Center

For more information, including important parking, security, photograph and video details for the 182nd commencement, please visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.

The May 2019 Marshall University Commencement Ceremonies will be live-streamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.