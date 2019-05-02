Free hernia screenings available at Marshall Surgery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Surgery is offering free hernia screenings Friday, May 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at its office in the Marshall University Medical Center located at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.

Hernias develop in the abdominal, groin and chest area. Symptoms range from a bulge, swelling, sense of feeling full to heartburn, indigestion and difficulty swallowing. The most common types of hernias are inguinal or femoral hernias, which are caused by weakened muscles in the abdominal and groin area. Anyone can develop them; specific risk factors include being male, family history, chronic cough or constipation, weight lifting and pregnancy.

Participating surgeons include Farzad Amiri, M.D.; Shawna Grimm, D.O.; and Stephen Wilson, M.D., FACS. All are certified by the American Board of Surgeons and specialize in minimally invasive robotic surgery.

“Getting screened is important because hernias do not go away on their own and can cause complications if left untreated,” explained David A. Denning, M.D., professor and chair of the department of surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Not everyone seen that day will have one. Our goal for this event is to determine what is causing the individual pain and discomfort and the best course of action to treat it.”

Interested participants are advised to call and make a reservation for a screening. While participants wait for their appointments, they will have the opportunity to learn more about hernias, including treatment and prevention. Refreshments will also be provided.

To make a reservation or for more information, call Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 304-691-1200.