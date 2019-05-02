Secretary of State’s Office to Showcase “WV One Stop Business Center” at Huntington Chamber Event

Charleston, W.Va.—Secretary of State Mac Warner will attend the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business After Hours Trade Show set to take place on Thursday, May 2nd at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center in downtown Huntington .

The Trade Show begins with a ribbon cutting at 5:00 p.m. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Warner said that the Trade Show is an opportunity to educate the public and business community on the benefits of the new WV One Stop Business Center. The WV One Stop is the nation’s only four-agency business and licensing center under one roof. Jason Parsons, director of the WV One Stop, will accompany Warner during the Trade Show. For more information click on this link: https://sos.wv.gov/business/Pages/default.aspx

In addition, the Secretary of State’s Office will host mobile office hours during the Trade Show. Field Representative Lee Dean will be on hand to offer business owners assistance in filing their annual reports. Dean will also be able to assist citizens in registering to vote or updating their current voter registration.

Secretary Warner invites the media, business owners and entrepreneurs in the Huntington area to stop by the Secretary of State’s table at the Trade Show.