June Harless Center to induct five into Hall of Fame

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, May 3, 2019 - 04:21 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development, part of Marshall University’s College of Education and Professional Development, will hold its annual Harless Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. 

 

This year’s inductees are Robert Shell Jr. and Lena Shell, Drs. Joseph B and Omayma Touma, and Katherine Johnson.

 

The ceremony provides an opportunity to show appreciation and give recognition to those people who have been identified as outstanding contributors to West Virginia’s educational system with special focus on the rural areas of the state. Inductees into the Hall of Fame typically include teachers, administrators, or business/educational partners or organizations that have provided exemplary leadership to ensure the success of the education of all students in West Virginia.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus