June Harless Center to induct five into Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development, part of Marshall University’s College of Education and Professional Development, will hold its annual Harless Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

This year’s inductees are Robert Shell Jr. and Lena Shell, Drs. Joseph B and Omayma Touma, and Katherine Johnson.

The ceremony provides an opportunity to show appreciation and give recognition to those people who have been identified as outstanding contributors to West Virginia’s educational system with special focus on the rural areas of the state. Inductees into the Hall of Fame typically include teachers, administrators, or business/educational partners or organizations that have provided exemplary leadership to ensure the success of the education of all students in West Virginia.