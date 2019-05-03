Most read
- Hospital to Euthanize Woman Who Says 'I Want to LIVE'
- City Responds to WSAZ Inquiry through Facebook; Some Responders Skeptical
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marshall commencement ceremonies planned for Saturday, May 11
- Huntington Woman Sentenced for Heroin Sales
- Hearing Friday for Tom McCallister on Malicious Wounding Charge
- Avengers Will Swat Three new Boxoffice Contenders
June Harless Center to induct five into Hall of Fame
Friday, May 3, 2019 - 04:21 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
This year’s inductees are Robert Shell Jr. and Lena Shell, Drs. Joseph B and Omayma Touma, and Katherine Johnson.
The ceremony provides an opportunity to show appreciation and give recognition to those people who have been identified as outstanding contributors to West Virginia’s educational system with special focus on the rural areas of the state. Inductees into the Hall of Fame typically include teachers, administrators, or business/educational partners or organizations that have provided exemplary leadership to ensure the success of the education of all students in West Virginia.