Secretary of State’s Office to Celebrate National Small Business Week May 5-11

 Friday, May 3, 2019

Charleston, W.Va.—There are more than 117,000 for profit, non-profit and charitable entities formally registered to do business in West Virginia.  More than 90 percent of those entities are considered to be small businesses.

 

All entities doing business in West Virginia are required to register with the Business & Licensing Division in the Secretary of State’s Office.  Each year, those entities are required to file an annual report with the Secretary of State in order to remain in good standing with the state.

 

May 5-11 is National Small Business Week in the United States.  For more than 50 years, the country and West Virginia have celebrated National Small Business Week.  The WV Secretary of State’s Office is leading an effort again this year to help recognize the importance of the state’s small businesses and the entrepreneurs who lead those businesses.

 

In an effort to constantly improve the services being provided by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division and the WV One Stop Business Center, Secretary Warner will use National Small Business Week to kick-off of a “New Business Customer Survey.”  This 2-minute online survey seeks advice from the owners of new businesses.  The survey asks new business owners to rate the services provided to them in order for the Secretary of State’s Office to provide the best customer experience possible.

 

Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce the following events and activities for this year’s observance:

 

 

Sunday, May 5

                                    Statewide Op-Ed in West Virginia Newspapers

                                    “It Has Never Been Easier to Open a New Business in WV”

 

Monday, May 6                                         

                                    Open House 

                                    3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

                                    Martinsburg Business Hub Regional Office

                                    229 East Martin Street in Martinsburg, WV

 

Tuesday, May 7

                                    Workshop Presenter – WV One Stop Business Center

                                    Eastern Panhandle Minority Business Expo

                                    1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

                                    Ranson Civic Center in Ranson, WV

                                    Hosted by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs

 

Wednesday, May 8

 

                                    Keynote Speaker & Award Presenter

                                    SBA Annual Awards Luncheon

                                    12:00 p.m.

                                    WV High Tech Consortium in Fairmont, WV

 

Thursday, May 9

                                    WV One Stop Business Center

                                     Release of the WVSOS Customer Service Survey

                                    A 2-Minute Online Survey for New Business Owners

                                   

Friday, May 10

                                    National Twitter Chat with the US Small Business Administration

                                    WV One Stop Business Center

                                    “How to Start & Grow Your Business”

                                    Starts at 12:00 p.m. @SBAgov

 

To learn more about National Small Business Week, please click on this link: https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week

 

