Radioactive Isotope Forum in Piketon
This issue is related to the greater problem of what to permanently do with America's nuclear waste. Nevada does not want Yucca Mountain as a permanent repository. States do not want this waste transported across their borders, although some of it is already occurring. Nobody wants radioactive material in their backyard. Meanwhile, nuclear power plants are storing their waste at their sites in not the most optimum conditions security-wise, health-wise or natural disaster-wise.
Lynne Hancock, administrator of USW Atomic Workers Facebook page, continued , The companies owning these nuclear plants paid millions to the federal government to dispose of their nuclear waste and when a permanent solution did not occur, they sued the federal government and stopped paying their share for permanent disposal. The feds are now trying to revive Yucca Mountain again. For years the feds have been trying to develop new technology to handle the waste. This is a tough political and technological issue.