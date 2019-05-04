Create Your State Stops May 17 in West Huntington

The towns were selected based on their interest, capacity and drive for arts-based community development. The program is sponsored by Central City On-Trac, Unlimited Future, the Central City Antiques District, Cabell-Huntington CVB and a variety of Huntington organizations and is hosted by Alias14W , which is anchoring arts development in West Huntington.

West Huntington has been selected as one of five West Virginia communities to host the Create Your State Tour in May.

CYS is an entertaining, multi-media musical performance, educational presentation and workshop that inspires and empowers creative community revitalization and development through the arts.

Anyone is welcome to come to the show and workshop on Friday, May 17, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Alias14W, which will provide a full program of immersive experiential learning and planning for leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, students and other involved citizens.

Other spring tour stops include Moorefield, Philippi, Kingwood and New Martinsville. All shows are free of charge and open to the public.

The presentation tells the inspiring story of the arts-driven community transformation in Princeton, West Virginia, through the eyes of artists and cultural entrepreneurs Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship. The arts are reigniting their once-abandoned downtown with creative capital, reclaiming it as an arts district that is increasingly drawing new business and tourism.

Participants will gain skills, tools, and on-the-ground contacts to spark positive change and continue to cultivate the scene in West Huntington, and they will be invited to take advantage of ongoing support—resources, contacts, mentorship—after the workshop as they carry out arts-based community development projects.

The workshop features original music, visual projections and a compelling exchange about how the arts, creativity and an out-of-the-box approach can establish a creative scene that redefines and reinvigorates a community. Participants will have access to a web portal with step-by-step instructional toolkits, video shorts, webinars and more. And they will receive ongoing guidance from the Create Your State (CYS) founders to execute community projects and plant new creative capital in Kingwood.

For more information, call 304-320-8833.