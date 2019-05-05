Most read
Executive Session Teleconference for Independent Living
Sunday, May 5, 2019 - 04:15 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
In order to be able to join the meeting at that time – provide Kathi Young ( Kathi.young@wvsilc.org ) with your cell phone number to receive a text or identify another way you can be reached immediately. At that time you will be provided with the number and code to join the call.
NO DECISIONS MAY BE MADE WHILE THE COUNCIL IS IN EXECUTIVE SESSION. Any decisions will be made after the Council returns to the open/regular meeting