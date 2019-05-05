Executive Session Teleconference for Independent Living

The WV Statewide Independent Living Council (WVSILC) will be meeting by conference call on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. – the Council will immediately go into Executive Session, which is closed to the public (and everyone but voting members), and will open the meeting to the public when the Executive Session adjourns.

In order to be able to join the meeting at that time – provide Kathi Young ( Kathi.young@wvsilc.org ) with your cell phone number to receive a text or identify another way you can be reached immediately. At that time you will be provided with the number and code to join the call.

NO DECISIONS MAY BE MADE WHILE THE COUNCIL IS IN EXECUTIVE SESSION. Any decisions will be made after the Council returns to the open/regular meeting