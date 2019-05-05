Most read
- City Responds to WSAZ Inquiry through Facebook; Some Responders Skeptical
- Create Your State Stops May 17 in West Huntington
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Hospital to Euthanize Woman Who Says 'I Want to LIVE'
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
Region 2 Workforce Offering Summer Employment Opportunities
Sunday, May 5, 2019 - 06:17 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Applications will only be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from May 6ththrough May 20th at four locations:
Cabell County:
WV State Office
2699 Park Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Lincoln County
Southern WVCTC
81 Panther Way
Hamlin, WV 25523
Logan County
WV State Office
130 Stratton Street
Logan, WV 25601
Putnam County
Hurricane City Building
2355 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526