Region 2 Workforce Offering Summer Employment Opportunities

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, May 5, 2019 - 06:17 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Huntington, W.Va., <May 3rd, 2019>:  The Region 2 Workforce Investment Board is offering summer employment opportunities for 18 to 24 year old out-of-school youth and transitional-eligible seasonal temporary contract workers. These positions pay $9.00 per hour.  The employment period is between June 3rd, 2019 and September 27th, 2019.

 

Applications will only be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from May 6ththrough May 20th at four locations:

Cabell County:

WV State Office

2699 Park Avenue

Huntington, WV 25704

 

Lincoln County

Southern WVCTC

81 Panther Way

Hamlin, WV 25523

 

Logan County

WV State Office

130 Stratton Street

Logan, WV 25601

 

Putnam County

Hurricane City Building

2355 Teays Valley Road

Hurricane, WV 25526


  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus