Mark Caserta: 2020 Presidential election referendum: Capitalism vs. Socialism

Liberal Democrats are rapidly becoming irrelevant. Their inadequacy in stopping Donald Trump and convincing the American people he’s a scallywag has forced them into moving even further to the left in a last-ditch effort to “buy the vote” of those marginally engaged in politics or history.

I recall a time when socialist-leaning politicians used to hide their Marxist tendencies. Now they run campaigns on them! They realize promoting a socialist agenda is their only hope for winning in 2020.

Right now, Trump “owns” Capitalism.

Of socialism, Winston Churchill is quoted as saying:

“Social­ism is a phi­los­o­phy of fail­ure, the creed of igno­rance, and the gospel of envy, its inher­ent virtue is the equal shar­ing of misery.”

This quote by the famous orator accurately portrays today’s far-left Democrat Party. Words like, “failure”, “ignorance”, “envy”, and misery are surely analogous to the progressive movement and their desire to control the lives of every American by luring them into a “nanny state” net of dependence.

Understand, the progressive movement is never satisfied. And they’ll never be satisfied until they’ve successfully moved every traditional Christian value to a sliding scale of morality, ridding our nation of its moral compass. In other words, anything goes – except Christianity.

Some older readers may recall the days of “gas wars”, where service stations in a city would try to “underprice” their competitor across the street by lowering their fuel prices a few pennies a gallon below the standard norm for the area. This price lowering strategy went back and forth until the price of gasoline was incredibly low. I’ve witnessed gasoline prices per gallon well-below a dollar!

We are seeing the growing field of Democrat presidential “hopefuls” do much the same early in the campaign process. We are witnessing “Freebie Wars”! Who can promise to give the most “stuff” away to essentially “buy” your vote!

I’m truthfully unsure if liberal Democrats are ignorant enough to believe they can simply give “free stuff” to everyone or if they realize they are lying and that someone (the taxpayer) must foot the bill. In which case, they are using your money to buy votes!

It is the epitome of hypocrisy for candidates like millionaire socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to be willing to extravagantly give your hard-earned tax dollars away when he reportedly has never given more than 2% of his annual salary to charity. That’s sad, my friend.

But wait. Does it even make sense for liberal Democrats to run on such a socialist platform if they truly care about your peace and prosperity?

Look around you. Our economy is thriving at record levels. Unemployment is at a 50-year low, for every single demographic! Manufacturing is returning. Our military is strong and once again, respected. America is returning to the greatness and exceptionalism it lost under the Obama administration.

But you’ll never hear liberal Democrats talk about the economy. They can’t speak to it forthrightly, without acknowledging President Trump is winning for Americans.

They decide, rather to talk about all the reasons they hate Donald Trump.

Trust me, when I tell you they would sell out this economy and the very heart of our Republic to see President Trump fail. The truth isn’t relative. Just stop Trump. Because if Donald Trump succeeds in his mission to return America to long-term greatness, they will become more irrelevant than they’ve already become.

And don’t listen to the fake news or fake polls. The complicit, liberal media has been reduced to reporting and polling to “influence” outcomes, rather than report them. This policy has not only taken root nationally, but locally as well. These are the same derelicts who told you Hillary Clinton would win the presidency in a landslide.

You can always tell when a liberal is lying to you. Their lips are moving.

Stay the course, Mr. President. And prepare for 2020. It could be the first time in American presidential election history, the referendum is Capitalism versus Socialism!

I’ll take that matchup any day.