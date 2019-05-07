Most read
Tri-State Radio Legends gather Tuesday for their 3rd annual reunion
Approximately 40 legendary DJs from throughout the Tri-State are planning to be on hand for the event, radio veterans such as Jack O’Shea, Mike Todd, Ric Robinson and Vince Markun.
Some of the attendees will be driving in from Cincinnati, many parts of West Virginia and from all over the East Coast for the event.
“It’s something that we at Kindred really look forward to hosting each year,” Kindred Communications President Mike Kirtner said. “These personalities are still fondly remembered throughout our region and it’s great to hear them tell stories and relive memories each year.”