Kindred Communications wins multiple West Virginia Broadcasters Association Awards

Erik Raines, 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet program director, said he was honored to be recognized in back-to-back years.

WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet was named Best Rock Station for the second year in row at the 2019 West Virginia Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet.

“It feels just as good to win this award the second time as it did the first time,” Raines said.

Raines has been the program director for The Planet since 2014.

WRVC ESPN 94.1 FM & AM 930’s “The Drive with Paul Swann” won Best Talk Show.

“The Drive” airs weekdays at 5 p.m. and has been hosted by Swann since 2011, making it the longest running local sports-talk show in the tri-state.

“There are a number of great talk shows across the state of West Virginia and to be chosen for this award is truly an honor,” Swann said.

“The Drive” also won Best Talk Show in 2013.

Kindred Communications has won six West Virginia Broadcasters Association awards since 2017 including 2017 Country Radio Station of the Year and 2018 Legendary Station of the Year for 93.7 the Dawg. Once a station has won Legendary Station of the Year it is no longer eligible to receive the award again.

Mike Kirtner, owner and general manager of Kindred Communications, won the 2018 Mel Burka Distinguished Broadcaster Award.

“Our company is made up of great local broadcasters and these awards are a reflection of the great work that they put in every day,” Kirtner said.

Locally owned and operated Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.