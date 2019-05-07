Local Design Team attends international Trade Show

 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - 00:50 Updated 2 hours ago
The design team at Copper Leaf Interior Design, recently attended the Spring 2019 International Home Furnishings Market in High Point, North Carolina.

The High Point Market is the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world with 70,000-80,000 attendees from over 100 countries and more than 2000 exhibitors.   

This bi-annual show, gives interior design professionals a chance to see upcoming trends, view new products in the furnishing industry, and meet extensively with the suppliers. During this Spring Market, prevalent industry trends were strong color stories, the use of natural wood finishes and the popularity of highly texturized materials.   

To learn more, visit the extensive showroom at Copper Leaf Interior Design at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio.  Copper Leaf is a full-service interior design and project management firm serving residential and commercial clients.  Additional information as well as a full portfolio can be found at www.copperleafinteriors.com

