Paving Forum Thursday in Huntington

The public is invited to a forum regarding the City of Huntington’s pavement management program.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, a planning and design engineering c onsultant firm, has been working with the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the City of Huntington to develop a pavement management priority plan for the city’s roadways and sidewalks. The forum will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at KYOVA, 400 3rd Ave.

