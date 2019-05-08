Most read
Paving Forum Thursday in Huntington
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 13:00 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Kimley-Horn and Associates, a planning and design engineering consultant firm, has been working with the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the City of Huntington to develop a pavement management priority plan for the city’s roadways and sidewalks. The forum will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at KYOVA, 400 3rd Ave.