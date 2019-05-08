ONDCP Announces New Grant Applications for Drug-Free Communities Program

Approximately 150 grants totaling more than $18.75 million will be awarded to new community-based coalitions addressing youth substance use across the country. This funding is part of the $100 million appropriated by Congress in FY 2019 to support ONDCP’s signature prevention program, which includes more than 500 existing DFC coalitions.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced thefor its Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grants is now open.

“Every day, ONDCP collaborates with Americans across the country who work tirelessly at the local level to prevent and reduce youth substance use. The success of our Drug-Free Communities program is a direct reflection of their relentless dedication and hard work. By investing in these proven, effective initiatives, we are helping to ensure more of our children make the healthy and safe choice not to use drugs,” ONDCP Director James Carroll said.

ONDCP’s DFC program funds efforts at the local level to prevent youth substance use, including prescription drugs, marijuana, tobacco and alcohol. Last year, the Administration marked the 20th anniversary of the program by awarding the largest number of grants ever.

Youth living in DFCs consistently see lower substance use rates, including:

· An 11 percent decline in prescription drug misuse among middle school students.

· An 18 percent decline in prescription drug misuse among high school students.

The application for the grant program can be accessed HERE.

For a map of DFCs across the country, click HERE.