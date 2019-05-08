Marshall School of Nursing to hold Recognition Ceremony for 111 graduates May 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Nursing will hold its Nursing Recognition Ceremony for 111 graduates at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.

The recognition ceremony is the culmination of nursing students’ education, said Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the Marshall School of Nursing.

"The Nursing Recognition Ceremony signifies the completion of a long journey and the beginning of a new one," Landry said. "We take immense pride in our graduates, as they have made the most important decision of their lives – to dedicate themselves fully to the care of others. We wish all our graduates the best as they move forward with their new careers.”

Sixty-nine graduates will receive their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degrees; 25 will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with a family nurse practitioner area of emphasis, one will receive their post-master’s certificate in nursing with a family nurse practitioner area of emphasis; seven will receive a Master of Science in Nursing with a nursing administration area of emphasis; eight will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with an education area of emphasis; one will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with a psychiatric mental health nurse area of emphasis.

B.S.N. graduates include:

· Hayley Alford · Jonathan Armstead · Angela Booth · Elize Breda · Logan Canterbury · Kendall Caudill · Eric Cole · Keri Collins · Sarah Conley · Amy Daniels · Avery Daugherty · Amber Davidson · Emily Dorsey · Mallory Dreger · Cassidy Duffy · Lindsay Eldridge · Kasey Endicott · Brooks Gillispie · Cady Gilmore · Madeline Gilson · Kara Gray · Megan Hanlon · Carli Harlan · Kaylee Hartsfield · Kasey Hilpert · Brooke Humphreys · Adriane Leigh Johnson · Cassie Jordan · Erin Kaplan · Chad Kirwan · Megan Lancaster · Madison Leftridge · Amanda Leonard · Nathan Loomis · Morgan Lucas · Sarah May · Austin Lee McBee · Macie McCallister · Shelby McCracken · Savannah Miller · Madison Morris · Lia Napier · Jessica Neal · Mackenzie Newell · Madison Owens · Heidi Parlock · Madison Parsons · Kara Richards · Natalie Riley · Haylea Roberson · Sarah Settle · McKayla Sizemore · Hunter Skeens · Abby Slone · Rachael Smith · Colby Spears · Elizabeth Spence · Carley St. Clair · Kaili Stanley · Tre Staples · Laura Stewart · Laura Jane Stiltner · Kaylen Surface · Karlana Valladares · Sarina Vance · Courtney Wallace · Kendra Webb · Autumn White · Kelly Leigh Yost

M.S.N. graduates include:

Area of Emphasis – Family Nurse Practitioner

· Ann Beck

· Hannah Begley

· Brittany Griffith

· Thomas Hagerman

· Brandi Hayhurst

· Erin Terry Hicks

· Angela Hutchinson

· Stephanie Legg

· Carrie Lett

· Megan Midkiff

· Brittany L. Miller

· Melanie Mitchell

· Dennis Moore

· Melissa Nibert

· Bethany Kaye Porter

· Kelsey Price

· Amber Roffe

· Andrea Roush

· Anna Layne Salow

· Stephanie Shamma

· Kelsey Sticco

· Yezenia Soto

· Candace Vinson

· Betty Waddell

· Courtney Noel Wellman

Post-Master’s Certificate – Family Nurse Practitioner

· Trena Lynn Kish

Area of Emphasis- Nursing Administration

· Kathryn Arrington-Dotson

· Kelli Cole Scott

· Caleb Newman

· Rashia Redden

· Miranda Rule

· Kayla Salmons

· Ava Smith

Area of Emphasis-Nursing Education

· Molly Brook Coburn

· Hyeyeon Park

· Jennifer Pauken

· Leslie K. WebbSmith

Area of Emphasis-Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

· Holly Disibbio





December 2018 Graduates

Area of Emphasis-Nursing Education

· Alyson Meredith

· April Suttles

· Kelly Clay

· Stephanie Andenora

Landry said the next step for many of these students will be taking their national board exams. To learn more about the School of Nursing, please visit www.marshall.edu/cohp orwww.marshall.edu/nursing online.