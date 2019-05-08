Most read
Marshall School of Nursing to hold Recognition Ceremony for 111 graduates May 9
The recognition ceremony is the culmination of nursing students’ education, said Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the Marshall School of Nursing.
"The Nursing Recognition Ceremony signifies the completion of a long journey and the beginning of a new one," Landry said. "We take immense pride in our graduates, as they have made the most important decision of their lives – to dedicate themselves fully to the care of others. We wish all our graduates the best as they move forward with their new careers.”
Sixty-nine graduates will receive their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degrees; 25 will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with a family nurse practitioner area of emphasis, one will receive their post-master’s certificate in nursing with a family nurse practitioner area of emphasis; seven will receive a Master of Science in Nursing with a nursing administration area of emphasis; eight will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with an education area of emphasis; one will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with a psychiatric mental health nurse area of emphasis.
B.S.N. graduates include:
|
· Hayley Alford
· Jonathan Armstead
· Angela Booth
· Elize Breda
· Logan Canterbury
· Kendall Caudill
· Eric Cole
· Keri Collins
· Sarah Conley
· Amy Daniels
· Avery Daugherty
· Amber Davidson
· Emily Dorsey
· Mallory Dreger
· Cassidy Duffy
· Lindsay Eldridge
· Kasey Endicott
· Brooks Gillispie
· Cady Gilmore
· Madeline Gilson
· Kara Gray
· Megan Hanlon
· Carli Harlan
· Kaylee Hartsfield
· Kasey Hilpert
· Brooke Humphreys
· Adriane Leigh Johnson
· Cassie Jordan
· Erin Kaplan
· Chad Kirwan
· Megan Lancaster
· Madison Leftridge
· Amanda Leonard
· Nathan Loomis
· Morgan Lucas
· Sarah May
· Austin Lee McBee
· Macie McCallister
· Shelby McCracken
· Savannah Miller
· Madison Morris
· Lia Napier
· Jessica Neal
· Mackenzie Newell
· Madison Owens
· Heidi Parlock
· Madison Parsons
· Kara Richards
· Natalie Riley
· Haylea Roberson
· Sarah Settle
· McKayla Sizemore
· Hunter Skeens
· Abby Slone
· Rachael Smith
· Colby Spears
· Elizabeth Spence
· Carley St. Clair
· Kaili Stanley
· Tre Staples
· Laura Stewart
· Laura Jane Stiltner
· Kaylen Surface
· Karlana Valladares
· Sarina Vance
· Courtney Wallace
· Kendra Webb
· Autumn White
· Kelly Leigh Yost
|
M.S.N. graduates include:
Area of Emphasis – Family Nurse Practitioner
· Ann Beck
· Hannah Begley
· Brittany Griffith
· Thomas Hagerman
· Brandi Hayhurst
· Erin Terry Hicks
· Angela Hutchinson
· Stephanie Legg
· Carrie Lett
· Megan Midkiff
· Brittany L. Miller
· Melanie Mitchell
· Dennis Moore
· Melissa Nibert
· Bethany Kaye Porter
· Kelsey Price
· Amber Roffe
· Andrea Roush
· Anna Layne Salow
· Stephanie Shamma
· Kelsey Sticco
· Yezenia Soto
· Candace Vinson
· Betty Waddell
· Courtney Noel Wellman
Post-Master’s Certificate – Family Nurse Practitioner
· Trena Lynn Kish
Area of Emphasis- Nursing Administration
· Kathryn Arrington-Dotson
· Kelli Cole Scott
· Caleb Newman
· Rashia Redden
· Miranda Rule
· Kayla Salmons
· Ava Smith
Area of Emphasis-Nursing Education
· Molly Brook Coburn
· Hyeyeon Park
· Jennifer Pauken
· Leslie K. WebbSmith
Area of Emphasis-Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
· Holly Disibbio
December 2018 Graduates
Area of Emphasis-Nursing Education
· Alyson Meredith
· April Suttles
· Kelly Clay
· Stephanie Andenora
Landry said the next step for many of these students will be taking their national board exams. To learn more about the School of Nursing, please visit www.marshall.edu/cohp orwww.marshall.edu/nursing online.