School of Pharmacy to celebrate its fourth graduating class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The Marshall University School of Pharmacy will hold its fourth graduation and investiture at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center located at 925 4th Avenue in Huntington.

The ceremony includes the awarding of 79 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees. Additionally, six pharmacy students are receiving their master’s degrees in business administration.

Dr. David D. Allen, dean of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2019.



