June Harless Center inducts five into Hall Of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development, part of Marshall University’s College of Education and Professional Development, held its annual Harless Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Monday, May 6.

This year’s inductees were Katherine Johnson, Robert Shell Jr. and Lena Shell, and Drs. Joseph B. and Omayma Touma.

Each year, the ceremony provides an opportunity to show appreciation and give recognition to those people who have been identified as outstanding contributors to West Virginia’s educational system with special focus on the rural areas of the state. Inductees into the Hall of Fame typically include teachers, administrators, or business/educational partners or organizations that have provided exemplary leadership to ensure the success of the education of all students in West Virginia.

Katherine Johnson, mathematician and computer scientist, was one of the subjects of the 2016 film, “Hidden Figures.” A graduate with highest honors of West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University), she was also among the first black students to be offered a spot in the graduate school of West Virginia University. She began working at the Langley laboratory of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which later became NASA, in 1953.

The 1957 launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik changed history---and Johnson’s life. In 1957, she provided some of the math for the 1958 document Notes on Space Technology, a compendium of a series of 1958 lectures given by engineers in the Flight Research Division and the Pilotless Aircraft Research Division (PARD). She did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s May 1961 mission Freedom 7, America’s first human space flight. In 1962, as NASA prepared for the orbital mission of John Glenn, Johnson was called upon to do the work for which she would become most known.

When asked to name her greatest contribution to space exploration, Johnson spoke of the calculations that helped sync Project Apollo’s Lunar Lander with the moon-orbiting Command and Service Module. She also worked on the Space Shuttle and the Earth Resources Satellite, and authored or coauthored 26 research reports.





Bob and Lena Shell are successful international business people and powerful state leaders who work to improve the lives of young people in the community. They have worked behind the scenes on numerous boards and charitable organizations, such as United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Marshall University and more.

A former vice chair of the Marshall University Board of Governors, Bob Shell also has been a trusted advisor to two West Virginia governors and several United States senators and congressmen. The couple are investors in Huntington’s First Sentry Bank and other financial institutions across the United States, and their interests span from Logan, West Virginia, to China.

Drs. Joseph B. and Omayma Touma have had an incredible impact on the city of Huntington from medicine to history, art and civic responsibility. Originally from Damascus, Syria, the Toumas traveled to Huntington, West Virginia, in search of a unique culture and a pleasant place to raise their family.

“We decided to join the community of Huntington, which means that you love it so much that you don’t miss other places too much,” Joseph Touma said. TheToumas’ contributions include renowned medical practices, Joseph Touma as an ear physician for 43 years including treatment of ear diseases and surgery, andOmayma Touma as a pediatrician and as director of the Cabell Huntington Health Department for 12 years. Omayma Touma was instrumental in developing the clean air initiative and security system for the Tri-State area following 9/11. The couple also donated their Museum of Medicine to the MU School of Medicine.

Joseph and Omayma Touma were awarded The Herald Dispatch “Citizens of the Year” award in 2000 and were inducted into the Marshall University’s Business Hall of Fame in 2001. Joseph Touma said he believes that true success and happiness come from working in a field that you love.

Retiring Harless staff members Annette Brumfield and Natalie Dillinger were also recognized for their unwavering support of West Virginia educational initiatives.

The mission of the June Harless Center is to provide leadership in educational initiatives for West Virginia educators and students, and provide educators and families of rural West Virginia with a support system that addresses educational issues, sustains school improvement and provides positive growth in all educational factors. The June Harless Center currently has ongoing projects with all 55 counties in the state, focused on providing support and professional learning.

For further information on the Harless Hall of Fame, contact the executive director, Dr. Stan Maynard, by phone at 304-696-2945 or by e-mail atmaynard@marshall.edu.