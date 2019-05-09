Will Iron Man, Cap., and Assembled Avengers hold off Detective Pikachu?

 Thursday, May 9, 2019 - 03:06 Updated 16 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Spoilers holds have morthed to coffee debates. Entertainment writers are either explaining Easter Eggs or delving with the directors into how the time traveling "stone" premise countered traditional "Back to the Future," et. al. traditional mythologies. 

Mom's Day weekend brings four "Endgame" challengers --- Detective Pikachu, Hustle, Poms, and Tolkien.  Industry experts anticipate that the PG "Detective Pikachu" has an opening in fan base ---- kids too long to comprehend Endgame --- as it would be "ace." It's advance tracking shows appeal to the same groups that propelled "Shazam" and "Fantastic Beasts : Crimes of Grindelwald"  , but it hasn't yet experienced a major buzz positive breakout. 

Endgame has its sights on Avatar ($68.5) and Black Panther ($66.3 million) for besting their third weekend numbers.

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in a re-make of "The Hustle" but the veteran Oceans and Pitch Perfect franchise stars suggest "I Feel Pretty } tracking. POMS goes for an older female segment but they all will be slicing the audience that also finds Long Shot appealing. Tolkien will appeal to Lord of the Rings die hards. 


OPENING THIS WEEK

Detective Pikachu

The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City - a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world - they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Hustle

n the hilarious new comedy THE HUSTLE, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Poms  

POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'

Tolkien

TOLKIEN explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the fellowship apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.


FLASHBACK CINEMA

Poster of The Sound of Music

SUN/WED 3:30/7:00



UPCOMING: 

MAY 17

A Dog's Journey

John Wick : Parabellum

The Sun is also a Star

MAY 24

Aladdin

Booksmart

Brightburn

May 31

Godzilla King of Monsters

Ma

Rocketman

June 7

Dark Phoenix

Late Night

Secret Life of Pets

JUNE 14

Men in Black International

Shaft

June 21

Toy Story 4

Child's Play

Anna

June 28

Annabelle Comes Home

Yesterday

JULY 3

Midsommar

Spider Man Far from Home

 

THIS WEEKS TIMES

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

 

Poster of Pokémon Detective PikachuTRAILER ▶

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHUPG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 44 min. 

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe

DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM6:10PM6:40PM8:40PM 3D3:40PM9:10PM Poster of TolkienTRAILER ▶

TOLKIENPG-13

Drama 
1 hr. 52 min. 

CAST
Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Genevieve O'Reilly, Craig Roberts, Pam Ferris

DIRECTOR
Dome Karukoski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM6:50PM9:35PM Poster of The HustleTRAILER ▶

THE HUSTLEPG-13

Comedy 
1 hr. 34 min. 

CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe

DIRECTOR
Chris Addison

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM Poster of PomsTRAILER ▶

POMSPG-13

Comedy 
1 hr. 31 min. 

CAST
Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Pam Grier, Phyllis Somerville, Alisha Boe, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman

DIRECTOR
Zara Hayes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:10PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM Poster of UglyDollsTRAILER ▶

UGLYDOLLSPG

Animation 
1 hr. 27 min. 

CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha

DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:15PM4:30PM7:00PM9:15PM Poster of Long ShotTRAILER ▶

LONG SHOTR

Comedy 
2 hr. 00 min. 

CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård

DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:10PM Poster of The IntruderTRAILER ▶

THE INTRUDERPG-13

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM EndgameTRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAMEPG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM12:30PM4:00PM4:30PM8:00PM8:30PM Poster of The Curse of La LloronaTRAILER ▶

THE CURSE OF LA LLORONAR

Horror 
1 hr. 33 min. 

CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones

DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM Poster of BreakthroughTRAILER ▶

BREAKTHROUGHPG

Drama 
1 hr. 56 min. 

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:35PM9:25PM Poster of LittleTRAILER ▶

LITTLEPG-13

Comedy 
1 hr. 49 min. 

CAST
Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Justin Hartley

DIRECTOR
Tina Gordon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:55PM6:45PM9:20PM Poster of Shazam!TRAILER ▶

SHAZAM!PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 12 min. 

CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer

DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM Poster of Pet SemataryTRAILER ▶

PET SEMATARYR

Horror 
1 hr. 40 min. 

CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow

DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:05PM4:45PM7:15PM9:45PM Poster of DumboTRAILER ▶

DUMBOPG

Family 
1 hr. 55 min. 

CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Tim Burton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:00PM6:00PM 8:45 PM


 


 

