Will Iron Man, Cap., and Assembled Avengers hold off Detective Pikachu?
Mom's Day weekend brings four "Endgame" challengers --- Detective Pikachu, Hustle, Poms, and Tolkien. Industry experts anticipate that the PG "Detective Pikachu" has an opening in fan base ---- kids too long to comprehend Endgame --- as it would be "ace." It's advance tracking shows appeal to the same groups that propelled "Shazam" and "Fantastic Beasts : Crimes of Grindelwald" , but it hasn't yet experienced a major buzz positive breakout.
Endgame has its sights on Avatar ($68.5) and Black Panther ($66.3 million) for besting their third weekend numbers.
Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in a re-make of "The Hustle" but the veteran Oceans and Pitch Perfect franchise stars suggest "I Feel Pretty } tracking. POMS goes for an older female segment but they all will be slicing the audience that also finds Long Shot appealing. Tolkien will appeal to Lord of the Rings die hards.
OPENING THIS WEEK
Detective Pikachu
The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City - a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world - they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.
Hustle
n the hilarious new comedy THE HUSTLE, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
Poms
POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'
Tolkien
TOLKIEN explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the fellowship apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUN/WED 3:30/7:00
UPCOMING:
MAY 17
A Dog's Journey
John Wick : Parabellum
The Sun is also a Star
MAY 24
Aladdin
Booksmart
Brightburn
May 31
Godzilla King of Monsters
Ma
Rocketman
June 7
Dark Phoenix
Late Night
Secret Life of Pets
JUNE 14
Men in Black International
Shaft
June 21
Toy Story 4
Child's Play
Anna
June 28
Annabelle Comes Home
Yesterday
JULY 3
Midsommar
Spider Man Far from Home
THIS WEEKS TIMES
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHUPGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe
DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM6:10PM6:40PM8:40PM 3D3:40PM9:10PM TRAILER ▶
TOLKIENPG-13Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Genevieve O'Reilly, Craig Roberts, Pam Ferris
DIRECTOR
Dome Karukoski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM6:50PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
THE HUSTLEPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe
DIRECTOR
Chris Addison
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM TRAILER ▶
POMSPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Pam Grier, Phyllis Somerville, Alisha Boe, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman
DIRECTOR
Zara Hayes
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:10PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM TRAILER ▶
UGLYDOLLSPGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha
DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:15PM4:30PM7:00PM9:15PM TRAILER ▶
LONG SHOTRComedy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård
DIRECTOR
Jonathan Levine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:10PM TRAILER ▶
THE INTRUDERPG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: ENDGAMEPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM12:30PM4:00PM4:30PM8:00PM8:30PM TRAILER ▶
THE CURSE OF LA LLORONARHorror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Madeleine McGraw, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Marshall Jones
DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM TRAILER ▶
BREAKTHROUGHPGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:35PM9:25PM TRAILER ▶
LITTLEPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Justin Hartley
DIRECTOR
Tina Gordon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:55PM6:45PM9:20PM TRAILER ▶
SHAZAM!PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
DIRECTOR
David F. Sandberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM TRAILER ▶
PET SEMATARYRHorror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow
DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:05PM4:45PM7:15PM9:45PM TRAILER ▶
DUMBOPGFamily
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Finley Hobbins, Nico Parker, DeObia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Tim Burton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:00PM6:00PM 8:45 PM