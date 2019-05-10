Most read
Huntington City Council, Finance Committee Meet Monday
A review of the City Service Fee will be a presentation during the Finance Committee meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
1. Resolution 2019-R-20 – regarding AFSCME collective bargaining agreement
2. Resolution 2019-R-24 – regarding contract for retaining wall on Foster Road
3. Resolution 2019-R-25 – regarding contract for retaining wall on McCoy Road
4. Presentation/Review of Article 772 – City Service Fee
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-12 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1711 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-13 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
8. Resolution re: #2019-R-21 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF BRIAN GALLAHER TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
9. Resolution re: #2019-R-22 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF EDWARD TUCKER TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
10. Resolution re: #2019-R-18 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ROOF REPLACEMENT OF THE A.D. LEWIS CENTER
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
11. Good & Welfare
12. Adjournment