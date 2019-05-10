Huntington City Council, Finance Committee Meet Monday

Huntington City Council meets Monday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The Work Session will be at 7 p.m.

A review of the City Service Fee will be a presentation during the Finance Committee meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Resolution 2019-R-20 – regarding AFSCME collective bargaining agreement

2. Resolution 2019-R-24 – regarding contract for retaining wall on Foster Road

3. Resolution 2019-R-25 – regarding contract for retaining wall on McCoy Road

4. Presentation/Review of Article 772 – City Service Fee

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-12 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1711 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-13 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-21 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF BRIAN GALLAHER TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-22 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF EDWARD TUCKER TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-18 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ROOF REPLACEMENT OF THE A.D. LEWIS CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment