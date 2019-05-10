Most read
- Akron Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime - Defendant Intended to Distribute Over 196 Grams of Powerful Carfentanil in Huntington
- Cabell County Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Social Security Income Benefits
- Catholic Priest Witnesses Euthanization of Terrorized Mother
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- Will Iron Man, Cap., and Assembled Avengers hold off Detective Pikachu?
- June Harless Center inducts five into Hall Of Fame
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- Tri-State Radio Legends gather Tuesday for their 3rd annual reunion
Public Safety Meeting Monday , May 20
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 05:01 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
· Ordinance 2019-O-15 – re: Article 343 – regarding school bus stops
· Ordinance 2019-O-17 – re: MOU w/Immigration & Customs Enforcement on behalf of HPD for reimbursement
· Resolution 2019-R-26 – re: modifications to Policemen’s Civil Service Commission Rules & Regs