Public Safety Meeting Monday , May 20

 Friday, May 10, 2019 - 05:01 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

There will be a meeting of the Public Safety Committee on Monday, May 20, 2019, beginning at 5:30 p.m. regarding the following:

 

· Ordinance 2019-O-15 – re: Article 343 – regarding school bus stops

· Ordinance 2019-O-17 – re: MOU w/Immigration & Customs Enforcement on behalf of HPD for reimbursement

· Resolution 2019-R-26 – re: modifications to Policemen’s Civil Service Commission Rules & Regs

