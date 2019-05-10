Measles Prevention Begins with Vaccination

Hurricane, WV – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that as of May 3, 2019, there have been 764 confirmed cases of measles in 23 states this year. This is the highest number of cases in the U.S. since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease with symptoms that can include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, commonly followed by a rash that covers the body. The virus can lead to ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and in some cases, brain damage or death. West Virginia has not had a case of measles during these outbreaks. However, new cases continue to crop up, with cases identified in the neighboring states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Kentucky.

Although West Virginia has high measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination rates among school age students, it is possible for the virus to enter the state and spread, particularly among individuals who are not immune. To prevent the spread of measles into and throughout West Virginia, the WV Immunization Network, a statewide coalition of individuals and organizations that are focused on protecting West Virginians from vaccine-preventable diseases, encourages citizens to check with their healthcare provider to see if they are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

“To prevent measles outbreaks, our communities must have high vaccination rates,” said Sarah Ward, Co-Chair of the WV Immunization Network and nurse at Rainelle Medical Center. “Every community member plays an important role in preventing an outbreak and protecting those who cannot be vaccinated, such as infants.” The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. If a child is traveling internationally, he/she may be able to receive the vaccine at a younger age.

The CDC also recommends that adults who do not have evidence of immunity receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine. Healthcare personnel (not just clinical staff), university and vocational students, and international travelers should receive two doses of MMR, though.

Make sure that all family members are up to date on MMR vaccine, especially before traveling internationally. Health care providers and the local health department can help patients determine if more vaccine doses are needed prior to traveling.

If you have questions about vaccines, talk to your healthcare provider or your child’s healthcare provider or visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/measles/ for more information.