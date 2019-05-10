Most read
Marshall School of Medicine to host Standing Out in Our Field 6 on June 1
This year’s event, co-sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, will feature a baseball theme and serve up gourmet twists on ballpark favorites like Kansas City spiced rubbed ribs and Petco Park grilled mahi mahi.
The event, hosted at the home of Dr. Bobby Miller, M.D., (Class of 1997) and Eric Hardin-Miller, begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and is followed by dinner & dancing from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring music by the band, Santa Cruz.
“In addition to the beautiful hills surrounding us, what’s truly special about this event is that dinner is served by current medical school students,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the Marshall School of Medicine. “We couldn’t serve 450 people without them and they are truly grateful for the opportunity to interact with many of the donors making their scholarships to medical school possible.”
Proceeds from the annual event go to provide much-needed support for medical student scholarships. This year, event chairs, Joe and Karen McDonie, have set a goal to add another $100,000 to the school’s scholarship endowment.
Event sponsors to-date include Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center (Dean’s Circle); Maxor National Pharmacy Services Company and Valley Health (MS-III); Radon Medical Imaging (MS-II and Wine); Anonymous, Champion Industries, Galaxy Distributing of West Virginia, HIMG, Marathon Petroleum, Ohio Valley Physicians, Inc., Radiology, Inc., and Retina Consultants/Marshall Eye Surgeons (MS-II); Edward Tucker Architects, Guyan International, Diane C. & Maurice A. Mufson, MD, Natural Resource Partners, Ohio Valley Bank, Thomas Health System (MS-I); Highmark West Virginia Blue Cross Blue Shield (Band); Marshall Health and Wilmink Cline Wealth Management Group (Wine). Additional sponsors include Sam’s Club #8152, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart #2244 and WoodmenLife.
Tickets are $125 per person. Additional sponsorships are available. To make a reservation, please contact Tami Fletcher at 304-691-1701 orfletcher@marshall.edu. For more information, go to https://jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni-giving/standing-out-in-our-field/.