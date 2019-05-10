Most read
Attorney Thomas Scarr Elected Vice President of West Virginia State Bar
The West Virginia State Bar, the mandatory state bar, regulates and supports the approximately 9,000 West Virginia licensed attorneys. Formed in 1947, the organization is governed by a 25-member Board of Governors elected from across the state.
“Tom Scarr is a leader in so many ways. His election to this position is a testament to his professional reputation and his commitment to the legal community. It is very well deserved and we’re proud to call him one of our own,” said Steven Wellman, CEO of Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC.
Mr. Scarr was admitted to the West Virginia Bar in 1981 and Kentucky Bar in 1996. He is an AV-rated attorney with extensive experience in civil litigation, labor and employment law and the defense of white-collar criminal matters. Mr. Scarr has been honored as one of the Best Lawyers in America, Lawyer of the Year, Superlawyers, America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and more.
Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, backed by more than 90 years of legal experience. Clients can find attorneys dedicated to quality, detail-oriented representation in business and commercial law; wills, trusts and estates; litigation; and labor and employment law.